Riyadh: Continuing its active role in supporting national talents, Salam was honoured with the Labour Award for Private Sector in the category of Localisation / Saudization, in recognition of its success in increasing localization rates and providing job opportunities for Saudi talents, following a clear vision that contributes to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

His Excellency the Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor, Dr. Abdullah Abuthnain, presented the award to Ahmad Al-Anqari, the CEO of Salam, emphasizing the importance of the qualitative initiatives adopted by Salam in enhancing the work environment and supporting localization in the telecommunications and information technology sector.

Samar Al Salem, Senior Vice President of Human Capital at Salam, expressed her pride in receiving this honor, emphasizing that the company strives not just for employment but to empower and develop national talents through comprehensive programs aimed at creating future leaders and enhancing their capabilities to align with the evolving demands of the labor market.

With a forward-looking vision, Salam has launched unique programs aimed at developing national skills, such as the "Salam Pioneers" program, which provided training and employment opportunities for more than 240 students. Additionally, the "Salam Center for Research and Innovation" supports female talents, alongside the "Hamamat" program, which prepares second-level leadership for executive positions.

This recognition underscores Salam's commitment to developing the Saudi labor market and contributing to sustainable employment goals by providing a work environment based on empowerment, development, and investment in local talents to ensure a more prosperous economic future.

About Salam

Salam is a leading homegrown telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia, recently recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand. Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005. It provides market-leading next-generation enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions for business, government, and local and international carrier and operator services, as well as fixed and mobile services that enhance the company’s offerings in support of the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.