Manama, Bahrain – ZENDATA Cybersecurity, a leading global cybersecurity solutions provider, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Reboot Coding Institute (Reboot01), Bahrain’s premier coding institute, to onboard and develop Bahraini cybersecurity talent for its operations in the region and beyond.

This innovative collaboration reflects ZENDATA’s unwavering commitment to fostering local competencies, driving regional innovation, and empowering the next generation of cybersecurity leaders. Through this partnership, ZENDATA is integrating Bahraini developers trained at Reboot01 into its multiple Cyber Security Products and R&D projects, directly supporting the security posture of its global clientele.

"Reboot01 was founded on the belief that technology and innovation thrive when local talent is empowered and trusted," said Yanal Jallad, Managing Director of Reboot 01. "Our partnership with ZENDATA is a living testament to this vision. Together, we are enabling Bahraini developers to not only participate in but actively shape the future of cybersecurity on a global scale."

ZENDATA’s investment in local talent is part of its broader mission to create a sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem that leverages regional excellence to meet global security demands. This partnership will enable the company to further customize its services to meet regional needs while exporting Bahraini cybersecurity expertise to new markets in the MENA and APAC regions.

"At ZENDATA, we are proud to put Bahraini talent at the heart of our innovation engine," said Isabelle Meyer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ZENDATA. "Our partnership with Reboot01 is more than just a recruitment initiative, it is a strategic investment in the future of cybersecurity, built on the extraordinary skills, determination, and creativity of Bahraini developers. We believe this collaboration will set a new benchmark for what it means to empower local talent while delivering world-class cybersecurity services."

The partnership between ZENDATA and Reboot01 underscores a shared commitment to building sovereign technological capacity, fostering entrepreneurial spirit, and delivering cybersecurity excellence powered by local innovation and global ambition.

About ZENDATA Cybersecurity

ZENDATA is a leading cybersecurity company operating in Switzerland, the UAE, Bahrain, and Singapore. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning Threat Intelligence, SOC/MSSP (located in Geneva, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore), CREST Certified, Incident Response, Red Teaming, VCISO, VAPT, and Cyber Crisis Management, ZENDATA secures critical infrastructure, government, financial, and industrial sectors worldwide.

About Reboot Coding Institute

Reboot01 is Bahrain’s leading coding institute and the Kingdom’s largest tech talent hub, dedicated to delivering world-class education in programming, cybersecurity, and software development. Through innovative training models and partnerships with industry leaders, Reboot01 empowers Bahrain’s youth to excel in the global digital economy.