Salam Properties announced that it has secured construction permits for the SPD Business Complex and has already commenced excavation and construction works at a strong pace.

The company emphasized that construction works are being carried out in line with the highest building standards, underscoring its commitment to clients by completing all legal requirements prior to implementation.

Ahmed Kassem, Vice Chairman and CEO of Salam Properties, stated that the project’s work progress is proceeding according to a specific timeline that the company is committed to implementing, which safeguards the company’s credibility and the trust of its clients.

Kassem pointed out that accelerating construction progress not only preserves the company’s reputation but also protects its investments and those of its clients in the project.

He added that the company remains fully committed to both quality and scheduled delivery timelines, highlighting that since its establishment, Salam Properties has been built on core principles—foremost among them a culture of commitment—which continues to strengthen the trust of clients and investors.

He further pointed out that this commitment goes beyond rapid execution, encompassing strict adherence to the highest standards of quality and precision in every phase of implementation.”

Kassem disclosed that Salam Properties follows a clear strategy of executing all its projects in parallel, ensuring progress across multiple sites simultaneously.

This approach reflects the company’s strength in planning and execution, reinforces client confidence in its name, and confirms its ability to efficiently manage a diversified project portfolio.

Dr. Moataz Shalaby, Chief Commercial Officer at Salam Properties, said that the SPD Business Complex is a mixed-use commercial and administrative project located in the Second District of Fifth Settlement in New Cairo.

Shalaby added that the company aims for this project to become an architectural landmark in New Cairo, reinforcing its commitment to clients by accelerating execution while maintaining quality and precision.

He concluded, “This development reflects Salam Properties’ vision of delivering innovative developments that integrate modern design, a strategic location, and comprehensive services, making it a prime destination for business and investment in New Cairo. The complex will contribute to providing an advanced work environment that supports entrepreneurs as well as local and international companies.”