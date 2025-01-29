Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Salam, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, has been honored as the “Fastest Growing Telecom Brand 2024 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” at the 5th Annual Business Tabloid Awards. The achievement underscores Salam's continued commitment and excellence in driving digital transformation, focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and enhancing digital infrastructure to support Saudi Arabia's national vision.

Salam strategically leverages the significant growth potential in the Kingdom's ICT and Telecom sectors. This ambition aligns with the pivotal objectives of Vision 2030, which envisions a transformative leap in the country's digital infrastructure and capabilities to position Saudi Arabia as a leading regional ICT hub and propel it into the ranks of the top 20 digital nations worldwide.

Reflecting on the company's achievements, Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Salam, said: "Being recognized as the fastest growing telecom brand is not only an honor but a testament to our commitment to being an enabler of connectivity, ICT, mobility, and managed services solutions. Every initiative we undertake is a step towards creating a seamless, integrated, and secure digital ecosystem. Our strategic decisions, including impactful partnerships and technological advancements, propel us toward a future where every individual and enterprise in the region can thrive in a digitally inclusive society. By joining forces with Salam, businesses and end-users alike can unlock the full potential of digital transformation, advancing towards a future that is interconnected, secure, and abundant with opportunities."

Over the past year, Salam has successfully implemented strategic initiatives that have significantly contributed to its market leadership and operational excellence. Through the sale of its fiber optic network assets to Telecommunications Technology Linkage Services Company (TLS), Salam has not only streamlined its operations but has also democratized access to cutting-edge infrastructure, enabling a multitude of service providers and researchers to leverage this technology. This move signifies a leap forward in operational excellence, ensuring that businesses across the Kingdom can benefit from unparalleled connectivity and reliability, essential for powering today’s digital enterprises and tomorrow's innovations.

Moreover, Salam has also succeeded in establishing significant partnerships with leading global cybersecurity companies to enhance its cybersecurity measures. These efforts include providing high-end offensive security solutions and penetration testing services that ensure robust and secure connectivity solutions. By integrating advanced offensive security solutions and penetration testing services as a core component of Salam's offering, businesses and end-users are assured of the highest security standards. This partnership empowers clients by substantially improving their security posture, effectively mitigating the evolving complexity of cyber threats in today's digital landscape. Consequently, this elevates trust and confidence among users, reinforcing Salam's commitment to innovation and the protection and sustainability of digital assets.

With its suite of offers designed explicitly for external carriers, Salam maintains its commitment to delivering unparalleled connectivity solutions backed by agility and robust service level agreements (SLAs). As Salam continues to expand its network capabilities, it remains the ultimate partner in driving future digital infrastructures, powering connectivity, ICT, mobility, and managed service solutions across the MENA region.

To potential partners and clients who are eyeing a future where technology paves the way for growth, Salam offers an opportunity to leverage its technological advancements, strategic foresight, and partnerships to elevate your operations, secure your digital presence, and expand your horizons in the MENA region and beyond. Connect with Salam today to explore how to transform challenges into opportunities.

About Salam

Salam is one of the leading national companies in Saudi Arabia's telecommunications and information technology sector. It is part of Mawarid Media & Communications Group (MMCG) and Mawarid Holding Company. Recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand, Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005.

The company provides cutting-edge ICT solutions for businesses, government entities, and carriers locally and internationally, along with fixed and mobile services supporting Saudi Arabia's digital transformation. As a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, Salam offers advanced telecommunications, cloud computing, data centers, and digital infrastructure. Its subsidiaries, Salam Mobile Telecom Company and Technical Links Services (TLS) ensure the delivery of innovative solutions and seamless connectivity across the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit: www.salam.sa