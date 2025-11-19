Saudi Arabia: Demonstrating clear momentum in one of the region’s most strategic connectivity initiatives, Etihad Salam Telecom (Salam) and AFR-IX Telecom, the developer and operator of the Medusa Submarine Cable System, confirmed the progress of their strategic partnership through a bilateral discussion held during the Connected World 2025 event in Riyadh.

The parties confirmed that all aspects of the partnership between Salam and the Medusa Submarine Cable System are advancing on track, reinforcing both companies shared commitment to enhancing regional and global connectivity.

Under the partnership, Salam serves as the International Gateway Partner for the Medusa Submarine Cable to Saudi Arabia providing terrestrial backhaul, interconnection, and capacity access to Hyperscalers, cloud providers, and regional carriers.

The collaboration strengthens Saudi Arabia’s role as a strategic digital centre between Europe, Africa, and Asia, positioning the Kingdom as a key node in the global data ecosystem and supporting Vision 2030 objectives for digital transformation and economic diversification.

About the Medusa Submarine Cable System

The Medusa System is the longest submarine cable in the Mediterranean, spanning approximately 8,700 km and linking 11 countries across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

It offers an aggregate design capacity of 480 Tbps, deploying state-of-the-art ROADM and Space-Division Multiplexing (SDM) technology.

The system will connect Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, and Jordan.

“Our partnership with AFR-IX represents a major milestone in Salam’s mission to position Saudi Arabia as the regional hub for global connectivity,” said Eng. Amjad Arab, Chief Carriers and Wholesale Officer of Salam. “This collaboration reflects the tangible progress made on the services that we will provide through Medusa project and our shared vision to deliver resilient, high-capacity connectivity that empowers digital transformation across the region.”

“We are very pleased with the progress achieved through our partnership with Salam,” said Norman Albi, Chief Executive Officer of AFR-IX Telecom. “Medusa is designed to redefine connectivity across the Mediterranean, and with Salam’s strong local presence and network capabilities, Saudi Arabia will become an essential gateway connecting Europe, Africa, and Asia.”

The parties will continue to collaborate in their partnership, and ensure alignment with regional infrastructure priorities.

By combining Salam’s robust terrestrial and data-centre assets with AFR-IX’s subsea expertise, the partnership is set to deliver a new era of open, resilient, and high-capacity digital connectivity for the Kingdom and the wider Mediterranean region.

About Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is one of the leading national companies in Saudi Arabia's telecommunications and information technology sector. Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005.

The company provides cutting-edge ICT solutions for businesses, government entities, and carriers locally and internationally, along with fixed and mobile services supporting Saudi Arabia's digital transformation. As a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, Salam offers advanced telecommunications, cloud computing, data centers, and digital infrastructure. Its subsidiaries, Salam Mobile Telecom Company and Technical Links Services (TLS) ensure the delivery of innovative solutions and seamless connectivity across the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit: www.salam.sa