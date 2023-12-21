Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Salaam TV, the much-anticipated news channel, is set to make its mark in the news media landscape. With an extensive reach spanning South East Asia, India and Dubai markets, Salaam TV promises to redefine news broadcasting with its cutting-edge approach. This channel promises to bring captivating content that celebrates diversity, fosters understanding and embraces unity.



Anchored by a stellar team and equipped with state-of-the-art studios, what sets Salaam TV apart is its unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in content, graphics and programming. The channel boasts innovative and insightful content that goes beyond the headlines, providing viewers with a comprehensive understanding of the news. The graphics are not just visually appealing but serve as a tool to enhance storytelling, making information more accessible and engaging. The programming is meticulously crafted to offer a seamless viewing experience, ensuring that each show flows seamlessly into the next.

The dawn of Salaam TV heralds a new era in broadcasting, commencing each day with the informative 'Subah Ki Pehli Khabar,' setting the stage for well-informed mornings. Following suit, 'Morning Mubarak' provides a refreshing start, while 'Raah-e-Nijat' engages viewers with insightful discussions. Swift updates are delivered through 'Salaam Speed News,' complemented by the health-focused 'Hakeem Akbar Kausar.' For the Dubai audience, 'Khaleej News' takes center stage and 'Atiya Herbs' imparts valuable insights into herbal wellness. Interestingly, ‘Khabar Gulzar Hai’ also celebrates uplifting stories, spotlighting positive news to inspire and foster hope in viewers.

As the sun sets, Salaam TV's evening line-up captivates audiences with the likes of 'Shaam Se Pehle' delivering the evening bulletin and 'News Panorama' presenting global updates. Engaging debates become the highlight with 'Badi Bahes,' providing platforms for thought-provoking discussions. The night concludes on a melodic note with 'Sadabahar Naghme,' and '11th Hour - The Last Bulletin' ensures viewers remain informed before bidding adieu to the day.

Speaking on the vision of the news channel, Tarique Faridy, Editor Salaam TV said, “Salaam TV is where each story isn't just recounted but lived, a place where narratives unfold, discussions spark and enlightenment takes centre stage. It transcends the conventional boundaries of a typical news channel; it is a vibrant platform for exploration, meaningful discussion and intellectual enlightenment. In every show, we aspire to create an immersive experience that goes beyond the mere conveyance of information. Stay tuned for thought-provoking shows, engaging stories and a platform that promotes nationalism and harmony.”

Salaam TV emerges as a comprehensive source of news, entertainment and insightful discussions, catering to a diverse audience.