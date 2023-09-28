Sharjah: The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) has announced its participation in the 52nd Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, a prestigious event held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

At the exhibition, currently taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah from September 27 to October 1, SAIF Zone is showcasing its key advantages, services, state-of-the-art facilities, infrastructure, and investment solutions, aimed at attracting and supporting investors. Attendees and exhibitors are also introduced to the vibrant opportunities within Sharjah's gold and jewellery sector through the Authority's stand.

Additionally, the free zone is promoting its Gold, Diamond, and Commodities Park, a facility that offers an optimal environment for investors and traders dealing in precious gems. The park is an attractive option for those looking to expand their businesses and tap into global markets, thanks to its exceptional facilities and quality services, all of which underscore SAIF Zone’s international standing and contribute to Sharjah's reputation as a significant hub for gold and jewellery in the region.

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, said: "The Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show is one of the most important events of its kind in the MENA region. Our engagement in this distinguished regional gathering is a strategic move to highlight the unparalleled advantages SAIF Zone extends to investors, thereby cementing its stature as a prime destination for enterprises specializing in the crafting and trading of gold and jewellery.

He went on to say: “Through our participation, we look forward to strengthening Sharjah's eminent role in the gold and precious metals sector, as it offers us an invaluable opportunity to underscore the tailored services provided through our Gold, Diamond, and Commodities Park.”

“This park, characterized by its cutting-edge infrastructure and a myriad of global facilities and benefits, provides an idyllic environment for investors navigating the gold industry sector. It's crafted meticulously to offer the competitive edge and logistic services that are indispensable for investors aspiring for expansion and flourishing in the gold and jewellery sector," Al Mazrouei added.

