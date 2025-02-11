DUBAI, UAE - SAF One Energy Management Limited (“SAF One”), a developer of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) solutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus to collaborate on promoting the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel across the aviation industry.

The collaboration focuses on supporting the aviation industry's decarbonisation goals through increased SAF utilisation. Under the agreement, both companies will work together to advance SAF adoption in the UAE, and globally, through various advocacy initiatives.

"We are pleased to partner with Airbus in our efforts to advance the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel," said Mounir Kuzbari, Director and Co-Founder at SAF One. "Through this collaboration, we will jointly engage with airlines to promote SAF adoption as well as support in promoting the use of SAF produced by SAF One's multiple facilities. By combining our respective airline networks and relationships, this coordinated approach to market development will help address the growing demand for SAF."

“Partnering with SAF One supports our commitment to advancing SAF production to help meet the growing industry demand. Strengthening the SAF ecosystem requires collaboration across the industry, and partnerships such as this play a vital role in scaling production and accelerating availability,” said Alexandros Kosmas, Head of International Cooperation Middle East & Africa at Airbus.

As a global aviation hub, the region holds significant potential for SAF production and adoption. Its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and strong aviation sector create ideal conditions for scaling SAF initiatives. Fostering local production and reinforcing the supply chain, the region can play a pivotal role in meeting growing industry demand and accelerating the transition to more sustainable air travel.

About SAF One

SAF One Energy Management Limited, registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre, is a platform focused on delivering sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to the global aviation industry. SAF One's mission is to provide innovative solutions with the aim to reduce carbon emissions and support the transition to a more sustainable future for aviation.

About Airbus

Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus designs and manufactures modern and fuel-efficient airliners and associated services. Airbus is also a European leader in space systems, defence and security. In helicopters, Airbus provides efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions and services worldwide.