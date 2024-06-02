Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO), the leader in UHT (long life) milk, ice cream, and tomato paste in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, proudly announces that it has been awarded an outstanding A+ rating by the Saudi Food & Drug Authority (SFDA) following their recent inspection of the company’s manufacturing facilities. This accomplishment underscores SADAFCO’s commitment to producing superior products and ensuring consumer safety via the implementation of stringent quality control protocols.

SADAFCO also remains up to date through the implementation of innovative manufacturing methodologies and industry best practices. A great example of these efforts is the most recent upgrade of the Jeddah cleaning-in-place (CIP) system. These enhancements have optimized cleaning efficiency while reducing environmental impact by using less water and chemicals.

The backbone of SADAFCO's operations is a solid quality management system that has been carefully developed to maintain the highest standards in every aspect of manufacturing. This framework allows SADAFCO to keep a close eye on all of its processes, from production to packaging to storage, guaranteeing that all of the necessary protocols are followed at all times.

Patrick Stillhart, Chief Executive Officer of SADAFCO, said: “At SADAFCO, our mission is to delight consumers with delicious, nutritious, convenient and sustainable products. This A+ rating by the SFDA exemplifies the commitment of our entire team to going above and beyond industry norms. Our Digital Factory program, for digitizing quality processes and manufacturing, is expected to be completed by the end of the year and will improve our operations even more. It gives us great pleasure that we are leading the way in offering Saudi consumers the safest and healthiest products on the market.”

Throughout 2023, SADAFCO had zero cases of non-compliance with regulations related to food safety and product labelling standards, as well as zero incidents of noncompliance concerning the health and safety impacts of SADAFCO products and services, maintaining a spotless record.

Since its establishment in 1977, SADAFCO has continuously built trust through a steadfast dedication to quality and transparency. In an era where the Saudi government and public prioritize food safety and quality, SADAFCO stands at the forefront, meeting these demands with a proactive and innovative approach.