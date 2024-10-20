Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Sada Impact, a visionary consultancy specializing in social impact and sustainability, has officially launched its operations in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant step in helping businesses across the Kingdom and Gulf region align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The company aims to support organizations of all sizes, from start-ups to multinational corporations, in integrating purpose-driven strategies that fuel growth while driving long-term social change.

Leveraging its expertise in corporate social responsibility, Sada Impact offers businesses the tools to achieve sustainable growth while positively impacting the communities they serve. As Saudi Arabia accelerates its transformation and places sustainability at the heart of the nation’s agenda, Sada Impact’s launch comes at a critical moment for companies seeking to enhance brand value, create positive change, and contribute to the region’s sustainable development goals.

Founded by Siri Khalsa and Lauren Fryer, Sada Impact is built on a foundation of extensive experience in social impact, advocacy, and corporate sustainability. Siri Khalsa, a leader in developing strategies that help businesses grow while giving back, emphasizes the critical role companies can play in shaping the future. "Businesses have a unique opportunity to be a force for good, not just in driving profits but in making real, tangible differences in the lives of the people they impact," says Siri. "When businesses grow with purpose, they can uplift entire communities, creating positive change that goes beyond financial success while giving a sense of purpose and meaning to employees and customers alike." Siri has worked in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East since 2015, focusing on development of the traditional craft sector and female entrepreneurship.

Lauren Fryer, who brings over 25 years of experience in the Middle East, adds, "At Sada Impact, we believe that true success lies in leveraging your business to be a force for good in the world. We help companies thrive while creating a meaningful, lasting impact by developing transformative social impact and sustainability strategies that give back to their communities and drive progress."

The Sada Impact team is composed of experts across various fields, including Yann Coelenbier, Senior Advisor in Sports Diplomacy, Lydia Sparrow, an expert in humanitarian leadership, and Perween Richards, who specializes in cultural advocacy. Together, this team offers a comprehensive approach to addressing complex social and environmental challenges, ensuring that businesses are well-equipped to lead with purpose and achieve sustainable growth.

Sada Impact offers a wide range of services designed to support businesses in making purpose-driven decisions that benefit both their operations and society. These services include strategic advisory, bespoke training programs, and workshops focused on corporate purpose, female leadership, and social impact for start-ups. Sada Impact also provides public speaking engagements and facilitates discussions at key industry events to inspire businesses to embrace social responsibility at the core of their operations.

As businesses across the Gulf increasingly prioritize sustainability, Sada Impact’s expertise becomes ever more essential. The Sustainability in the Middle East 2024 report reveals that eight in ten companies in the region now have a formal sustainability strategy, with more than half fully embedding these strategies within their operations. Additionally, the number of companies planning to access green loans and bonds has surged by 2.5 times, reflecting a 20% increase since 2023, underscoring the momentum for businesses to align their financial goals with environmental and social outcomes.

Beyond CSR and ESG compliance, Sada Impact helps you put your purpose and social impact at the heart of your business.​

For more information about how Sada Impact can help your business lead with purpose and create lasting social impact, please contact enquiries@sadaimpact.com.

About Sada Impact:

Based in Saudi Arabia and serving the Gulf region, Sada Impact is a visionary consultancy focused on helping businesses integrate social impact and sustainability into their core business and operations. The company works with organizations of all sizes—from start-ups to multinational corporations—to align business growth with societal contributions, supporting long-term success and positive community outcomes. Through its expertise in corporate social responsibility, tailored training, and strategic advisory services, Sada Impact is dedicated to driving meaningful, measurable change and helping businesses across the region lead with purpose and create a legacy of sustainable development.