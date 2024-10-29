Dubai, UAE: Indian fragrance and flavour company Sacheerome is targeting a 30-40% annual growth in the Middle East market as it deepens its footprint in the region, aiming to establish Dubai as its second home, said Chief Perfumer and Managing Director Manoj Arora.

Speaking at the Beautyworld Middle East Expo 2024, where Sacheerome is showcasing its offerings, Arora shared that the expansion supports the company’s global vision to lead in niche fragrance and flavour experiences by 2030.

“We aim to become a global leader in unique fragrance and flavour experiences by 2030. We are eying a growth of 30-40% year-on-year in the Middle East region,” said Mr Arroa.

“We have world-class R&D and robotic manufacturing in India, and establishing an R&D, Application, Evaluation Center, and Warehouse in Dubai will sharpen our ability to meet regional demands faster and more creatively,” said Mr. Arora. “India’s rich resources and lower operational costs give us a strong competitive edge,” he added.

With the Middle East and Africa (MEA) flavour and fragrance sector valued at $2.92 billion in 2023, and projected to grow to $4.16 billion by 2032, the region represents significant growth potential. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market alone is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.9%, bolstered by high consumer demand for premium and locally tailored products.

According to Arora, “Middle Eastern consumers are now favouring niche fragrances that combine traditional scents like Oud and Assam’s Natural Agarwood with global trends—a movement that underscores Dubai’s position as a style and lifestyle leader.”

In addition to the UAE expansion, Sacheerome is broadening its reach in Asia-Pacific, targeting Malaysia as a major base to supply Far East and Central Asian markets. The company currently generates over $50 million annually for the FMCG sector through its fragrance and flavour products, with substantial contributions from both India and the Gulf.