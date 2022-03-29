Saudi travel agencies gather to highlight opportunities in growing region as travel recovers

Sabre celebrates the opening of its new offices in Riyadh

Sabre shared its latest technology and innovations to help enable the future of travel retailing

RIYADH and JEDDAH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: – Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, hosted a series of technology sessions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last week. The events offered a unique view into the industry’s recovery and rising trends and expectations, celebrated resilience and growth and marked the opening of its new offices in Riyadh.

To celebrate the opening, Sabre brought together representatives of travel companies and partners. “At this pivotal time in travel, we are proud to mark the opening of our new offices in Riyadh,” said Salman Syed, vice president, Sabre Travel Solutions. “Sabre has shown resilience during the pandemic, and today we confirm our commitment to this region. Saudi Arabia is a key growth region for Sabre, and we continue to expand our operations and team there. We have invested in building a knowledgeable and diverse team of the best talent in the industry, to give our customers the support they require.”

Guests joined Sabre’s technology session to discuss how to leverage this recovery and recruit the latest technology and solutions to respond to the new travel environment.

“Saudi travellers have traditionally been fast adaptors of latest technologies, and the pandemic has raised their expectations and demands,” said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. “With such high expectations from all travel players, travel companies have an opportunity to engage the right technology to respond to these expectations and provide a more intuitive and personalised travel experience built around their preferences, choices and needs.”

“The industry has become more complex and working together to simplify the travel journey in today’s environment continues to be important. We will continue to seek to deliver best-in-class technologies, including AI-driven products to travel agencies across the region to help enable them to grow.” He added.

In Jeddah, Sabre executives hosted a roundtable with travel companies and partners discussing trends and technologies and travel retailing.

“We believe our efforts in the Kingdom are aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy. We provide the technology and infrastructure to equip travel companies with the tools and solutions they need to help maximise their potential, provide exceptional traveller experience and attract travellers from all around the world,” added Syed.

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

