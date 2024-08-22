LONDON, United Kingdom – Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has initiated a hiring plan in response to new customer wins and increased demand in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. This expansion focuses on strengthening Sales, Strategy, and Customer Support departments to enhance service delivery and support for Sabre’s strategic initiatives.

Sabre is focused on its strategic initiatives and efforts to leverage next-generation technology across the travel ecosystem. To support these actions, Sabre is expanding its team in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Portugal, among other countries in the region.

Richard Addey, Senior Regional Director for Western Europe and Africa, said "We have a growing customer base in France, and our expansion efforts will help ensure we continue to meet and exceed their expectations. By strengthening our team, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering top-tier service and innovative solutions to our valued customers in the region."

Andreas Syrigos, Senior Regional Director for Southern Europe & Nordics, commented: "Countries like Spain and Portugal are rapidly expanding for Sabre, while others, such as Italy, show consistent progress. Our teams are being reinforced with positions covering Technology Consultancy, Product Support, and Sales & Account Management."

"With our commitment and new expansion plans, this is an exciting time for Sabre, particularly in the Middle East," stated Ramzi Al-Qassab, Managing Director of Sabre Middle East. "We are expanding our highly specialized, customer-focused teams, advancing innovative technology, and providing impactful travel solutions in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman."

"These expansion plans support our ongoing focus on our strategic initiatives," said Sean McDonald, Managing Director and Vice President of Sabre in EMEA. "The recent launch of various Sabre solutions marks a new era for the industry, where artificial intelligence, more extensive content, and solutions for content fragmentation offer a range of possibilities for travel industry players to provide a modern retailing scheme. This is why our plans for the region include integrating new talents to reinforce this phase at Sabre."

Sabre's workforce is the heartbeat of its technology. Known for their curiosity, boldness, and commitment, Sabre’s employees solve complex travel challenges and innovate future technologies. Sabre fosters a diverse, inclusive culture integral to its strategy.

