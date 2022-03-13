DOHA, Qatar – Sabre Corporation, the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and Tawfeeq Technologies and Services (TTS) officially launched its operations in Qatar.

The official launch was marked by a ceremony that was held last week at the Park Hyatt hotel in presence of government officials, executives from the travel and tourism industry including travel companies and airlines, in addition to partners and media.

On this occasion, Hashim Abdulla Al Hashemi, Board Member, TTS said: “We are proud to be partnering with such a resilient and global technology partner like Sabre. Today, we stand together to assure our customers and partners in Qatar that we will work together to leverage the role of technology, provide the tools and capabilities that will help empower our customers and partners though recovery and beyond.”

Sabre executives spoke at the event about that Qatari travel market and its recovery: “Qatar has shown resilience throughout the pandemic, and it is recovering with remarkable rates,” said Aditya Varma, Regional Director, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. “Qatar is a keystone in our investment plan for the Middle East region and our partnership with TTS will combine Sabre’s strong global technology capabilities with TTS’ deep local expertise to provide the travel agency community with unprecedented innovation and service options.”

“It’s an exciting venture between two companies that share many synergies, and we look forward to growing our business with them and transforming travel in Qatar.” Aditya added.

Last year, Sabre and TTS announced signing a marketing agreement that will see TTS market and distribute Sabre’s products and services to travel companies in Qatar.

-Ends-

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

