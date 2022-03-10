The Saudi British Bank (SABB) has established itself as a global leader in women’s empowerment as the financial institution continues to grow its female leadership team with the latest appointment of Rania Al-Sharyoufi as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective February 24, 2022. This decision continues to demonstrate SABB’s commitment to nurturing and developing both its local talent and keeping pace with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals for better gender equality in the workforce.

With over a decade of industry experience, Rania has occupied a number of important positions in human resources, the most recent being as Deputy to the CHRO. She has spearheaded several pilot programs and was designated as the Head of Human Resources for SABB Takaful from March2018 to February 2020. Her wealth of practical experience, combined with her acute interest in modern methods to enhance employee environments and workforce wellbeing, has made her a valued asset to the company.

SABB has been instrumental in paving the path and setting a framework for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to reform women’s economic participation rate, particularly in the financial services sector. According to Deloitte, in 2021, the proportion of women in leadership roles within financial services firms was 24% and is projected to grow to only 28% by 2030—still below parity. SABB’s newest executive appointment has raised the company’s female senior management percentage to 42% in 2020, which is just below double the global average.

To mark this noteworthy occasion, Tony Cripps, Managing Director at SABB has stated that “the appointment of Rania as CHRO is concrete evidence of the success of the career development plans at SABB. As a key player in the management of our most valuable asset –our people– Rania will hold a pivotal role in implementing the bank’s strategy and maintaining our leadership position in empowering women in the Saudi market.”

About Saudi British Bank (SABB):

Saudi British Bank (SABB) is a licensed financial institution licensed by and operating under SAMA supervision and control. SABB was established in 1978G as a Saudi joint stock company. SABB is an associate company of the HSBC Group.

SABB offers integrated financial and banking services including retail banking, corporate banking, investment, private banking and treasury services. SABB’s paid-up capital is SAR 20.5 billion.