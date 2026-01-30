Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sabari Indian School, a KHDA-rated “Good” CBSE school located in Al Wuheida, Dubai, has been acquired by Newron, the education arm of ODM Educational Group, and will now operate as part of the ODM network. The school was acquired from Al Najah Education as part of an ownership transition.

The change in ownership was formally communicated to parents through a joint letter signed by Raza Khan, CEO of Al Najah Education, and Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of Newron (ODM Educational Group). The letter confirmed that the school’s day-to-day operations will continue with no changes to staff contracts or parent agreements, ensuring a seamless transition for students, families, and employees.

Founded in 2013, Sabari Indian School has served thousands of students under the CBS curriculum, earning the trust of Indian families across Dubai through its nurturing, values-based approach to education. Under the stewardship of Al Najah Education—one of the UAE’s reputed education investment and management groups—the school built a strong foundation rooted in inclusivity and community engagement.

Under Newron and ODM Educational Group, Sabari will continue to build on these strengths while benefiting from ODM’s experience in school excellence, leadership development, and innovation. The Group has also outlined a focused improvement roadmap aimed at supporting Sabari Indian School in progressing toward a “Very Good” rating in upcoming KHDA inspection cycles.

Commenting on the acquisition, Swoyan Satyendu said: “We are honored to carry forward the legacy of Sabari Indian School, a name that has earned immense goodwill within Dubai’s education community. Our goal is to build upon this strong foundation, empowering students and educators with modern practices, digital integration, and holistic learning experiences that define ODM’s approach. We look forward to collaborating closely with the KHDA, Al Najah Education, and the broader school community in this journey of growth.”

Headquartered in India, ODM Educational Group is among the country’s respected integrated school networks, serving over 11,500 students across six schools. The Group is widely recognized for its consistent academic performance, robust teacher development programs, and holistic learning framework that blends academics with sports, leadership, and technology.

Originating from the Indian state of Odisha, ODM has expanded across several Indian cities including Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Durgapur, Gurgaon, and Angul—and now marks its first international expansion with the acquisition of Sabari Indian School in Dubai.

For more information about ODM, please visit https://www.odmegroup.org/

