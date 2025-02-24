Abu Dhabi, UAE – SAAS Properties, a leading luxury property developer in the UAE, is proud to announce the launch of SAAS Heights, an exclusive collection of meticulously designed sea-view residences on Al Reem Island. Blending unrivalled exclusivity, sophistication and opulence, SAAS Heights sets a new standard in elevated coastal living.

Situated in the heart of Al Reem Island, SAAS Heights promises an exceptional living experience with each tower comprising 134 residences and only five residences per floor, ensuring a sense of privacy and tranquillity. The development comprises two iconic towers connected by an exclusive bridge, featuring panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and resort-style amenities.

The building is exquisitely designed so that all apartments offer breathtaking sea views. All apartments are fully furnished and fit-out, with a diverse unit mix that includes one-bedroom apartments with a maid’s room, as well as two-bedroom units—standard and duplex options. The three-bedroom residences provide the ultimate in privacy, featuring a private elevator for seamless access. The magnificent four-bedroom penthouse represents the pinnacle of luxury living, boasting a private pool, BBQ area, Jacuzzi, outdoor sauna, outdoor gym, and an outdoor staircase—crafted to deliver an unparalleled lifestyle of comfort and exclusivity.

Residents benefit from cutting-edge wellness technologies, including VLED air purification system, ensuring unmatched air quality. Each home is also equipped with fully integrated smart home systems for optimal climate control, lighting adjustments, and advanced safety features. In addition, the interiors blend the elegance of natural wood, with premium appliances, while floor to ceiling windows frame uninterrupted panoramic views.

Positioned in the coveted heart of Abu Dhabi, SAAS Heights embodies exclusivity and sophistication, offering unparalleled access to the city’s most prestigious destinations. Residents benefit from best-in-class connectivity to world-renowned luxury shopping districts, Michelin-starred dining, iconic cultural landmarks, and top-tier wellness retreats. Strategically located for those who demand the finest in every aspect of life, it’s just a short distance from The Galleria’s high-end boutiques, exceptional education at Repton School and the prestigious Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and elite healthcare at nearby renowned medical facilities like Cleveland Clinic.

Karim Nasser, Marketing Director at SAAS Properties, commented: “At SAAS Properties, we believe in crafting more than just residences—we create living experiences that embody sophistication, innovation, and timeless luxury. Every detail, from the private seafront location to the bespoke design elements, has been curated to deliver an unparalleled lifestyle. SAAS Heights represents the pinnacle of elegance, where world-class amenities, refined design, and ultimate exclusivity converge, setting a new benchmark for opulence in the heart of Abu Dhabi. The launch of SAAS Heights marks a new chapter in Abu Dhabi’s luxury real estate landscape, offering residents an exclusive blend of world-class hospitality, breathtaking design with fully furnished and fit-out apartments, and an extraordinary lifestyle where each unit overlooks the beach on Al Reem Island.”

The company’s portfolio showcases landmark projects, including its flagship One Reem, Reem Five, Reem Eight, Reem Nine, Reem Eleven and SAAS Business Tower in Abu Dhabi, as well as SAAS Tower and SAAS Hills in Dubai—each a testament to the company’s dedication to innovative design and luxury living.

About SAAS Properties

SAAS Properties is a distinguished luxury property developer headquartered in the UAE. The company has built a strong reputation for excellence in commercial, residential, and retail real estate development. Renowned for its ability to create thoughtfully designed spaces and driven by a vision to craft unparalleled living and working environments, SAAS Properties is committed to redefining luxury real estate, offering innovative architectural solutions that set new standards for quality and sophistication.

