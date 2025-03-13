Dubai, UAE: S&S Developments, a leading real estate developer, in collaboration with Evolutions, a pioneering real estate intelligence hub, proudly announces the official launch of Lume Residences, a sophisticated residential development in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The launch took place on the 12th of March at The Lawn in Emirates Golf Club, attracting an audience of over 2,000 investors and agents from across the UAE.

Following the success of Rise Residences, which sold out within two months of its launch in December 2023, Lume Residences marks the second collaboration between S&S Developments and Evolutions. An urban deco masterpiece designed to elevate contemporary urban living, the project offers a collection of premium residences with thoughtfully crafted interiors and world-class amenities.

Lume Residences presents a collection of 178 residences across a G+4P+14-Floor structure, including studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, with unit sizes up to 1,318 square feet. The development offers an attractive 60/40 payment plan, making it a smart investment opportunity in JVC. Lume Residences is scheduled for completion in June 2027. For further details, please visit www.lumeresidences.com.

Strategically located in the heart of JVC, Lume provides residents with seamless access to Dubai’s key destinations and a wealth of local amenities. The development is designed to foster a vibrant community atmosphere, featuring a range of lifestyle amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, rooftop padel court, clubhouse, and many more.

Ghaleb Samara, Founder & Partner of S&S Developments, said, “Lume Residences marks our second collaboration with Evolutions, and we are confident that this partnership will once again deliver exceptional results and redefine the standards of modern living in JVC. Lume is a product of a world class team of architects and designers collaborating to create thoughtfully designed floorplans that blends with stunning urban deco façade. With Lume, we have carefully designed a space that embodies sophistication, comfort, and community, offering residents a lifestyle that is both vibrant and enriching. It is destined to be one of the premier addresses in JVC.”

Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, remarked, “Lume Residences represents the next phase of JVC’s transformation, where thoughtful design, investment potential, and community-driven living converge. As demand rises for spaces that go beyond functionality to offer a holistic lifestyle, Lume is designed to anticipate the needs of modern residents, blending smart layouts with vibrant social spaces. Our second-time collaboration with S&S Developments reflects a shared commitment to delivering forward-thinking projects that not only enhance JVC’s residential landscape but also contribute to Dubai’s broader vision of sustainable and experience-driven urban living. With Lume, we are introducing a blueprint for future-ready homes that cater to both end-users and investors seeking long-term value.”

S&S Developments is a premier boutique real estate developer in Dubai with a portfolio of prosperous projects across the city, including The White Palace in Dubai Silicon Oasis, The Carla in Meydan Avenue, Emtilak Townhouses in Al Furjan, and Rise Residences in JVC.

Evolutions has an impressive portfolio of successful ventures, including SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah by Roya Lifestyle Developments, Hyde Residences Dubai Hills by City View Developments, Azura Residences by IGO on Dubai Islands, Pelagos by IGO in Dubai Marina, Val by KASCO in Al Jaddaf Waterfront, and Volna by KASCO in Al Jaddaf Waterfront, as well as projects in Jumeirah Village Circle, including Sapphire 32 Residences by DAK Real Estate, Rise Residences by S&S Developments, and Roma Residences by JRP Real-Estate Developments. Evolutions has solidified its position in the real estate industry with its innovative projects and creative approaches.

About S&S Developments

S&S Developments is a boutique property developer driven by a profound dedication to building the ultimate living spaces without compromising on quality and firmly believes in the impact of the living environment on our quality of life. Renowned for our visionary approach, we create extraordinary developments like The White Palace, The Carla and Emtilak Townhouses. Our masterpieces are testaments to our pursuit of perfection. These exceptional homes redefine modern luxury, offering residents a sanctuary of unparalleled beauty and tranquility.

About Evolutions

Evolutions is the first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence hub in Dubai that combines a concept store of exclusive developments, a 360-degree consultancy that specializes in the entire real estate lifecycle, and a global network of industry experts to facilitate connections with major industry players. The company serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders, including developers, investors, brokers, and end-users. It actively supports the interests of every stakeholder, working towards creating, developing, and delivering valuable assets.

For more information, visit www.evolutions.ae.