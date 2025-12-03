Rubrik launches first local presence in Saudi Arabia ● New initiative to provide the Kingdom with cyber resilience and accelerate its cyber defense capabilities

Fuels Saudi Vision 2030, supporting national goals in digital sovereignty, cybersecurity readiness, and technology localization

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, today announced its formal entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through a strategic partnership with Echelon Digital Group, a technology holding company to develop and scale partnerships that drive digital transformation across Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

The collaboration establishes Rubrik’s first locally anchored presence in Saudi Arabia, aiming to strengthen the Kingdom's resilience against evolving cyber threats and enhance its data governance capabilities. Together, Rubrik and Echelon Digital plan to deliver advanced data protection, cyber recovery, and compliance solutions to enterprises in energy, financial services, and government sectors.

Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman and Co-founder of Rubrik said: “Saudi Arabia represents one of the most ambitious and digitally advanced economies in the world. Through this partnership with Echelon Digital, we are building a strong local foundation to help organizations across the Kingdom protect their data and accelerate secure digital transformation in line with Vision 2030 - and we will continue to prioritize our investments here.”

The agreement also supports Saudi Vision 2030 objectives around digital sovereignty, cybersecurity readiness, and technology localization. By combining Rubrik’s global expertise in cyber resilience with Echelon’s local market insight, the collaboration will help organizations secure mission-critical data, ensure operational continuity, and reinforce national digital infrastructure.

H.H. Prince Khalid Bin Bader Al Saud, Executive Chairman of Echelon Digital, said:

“Saudi Arabia’s aspiration to become a global hub for technology and innovation depends on building strong foundations of digital trust and resilience. Under the leadership of Bipul Sinha, Rubrik has set the global standard in cyber resilience and data security. Through this partnership, we are aligning that world-class expertise with the Kingdom’s vision to safeguard its digital future and enable sustainable, technology-driven growth.”

Omar Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Echelon Digital, said:

“Rubrik’s technology represents the global benchmark for data security, recovery, and governance. Through this partnership, we see a tremendous opportunity to introduce cutting-edge solutions to Saudi enterprises, accelerate Rubrik’s growth in the region, and enable organizations to build a stronger, more resilient digital future.”

Rubrik and Echelon Digital will jointly invest resources and capabilities to expand their operations in Saudi Arabia and across the GCC in the future.

About Rubrik



Rubrik (RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, leads at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and enterprise AI acceleration. Rubrik Security Cloud delivers complete cyber resilience by securing, monitoring, and recovering data, identities, and workloads across clouds. Rubrik Agent Cloud accelerates trusted AI agent deployments at scale by monitoring and auditing agentic actions, enforcing real-time guardrails, fine-tuning for accuracy and undoing agentic mistakes. For more information, please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

About Echelon Digital Group

“Echelon Digital Group is a technology holding company focused on advancing digital transformation, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider region. The company partners with leading global technology firms to localize innovation, enable enterprise adoption, and build national capabilities aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Echelon Digital aims to serve as a bridge between international expertise and the GCC’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem, driving sustainable growth through strategic joint ventures and partnerships.”

Media Contact : RubrikUAE@teamlewis.com