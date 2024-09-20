The UAE and Saudi Arabia among top countries, with finalists from India, Portugal, The Netherlands and Uganda also in the running for the win

Liveable City Initiative of the Year and Impact Team of the Year are new categories

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Big 5 Global Impact Awards, an annual recognition of impact in the construction industry, has announced 113 outstanding finalists across 17 categories, reflecting the growing confidence and commitment of industry leaders and project teams towards collaborative, sustainable and innovative practices.

This year’s finalists span over 10 countries, including new entrants from India, Portugal, the Netherlands and Uganda, emphasizing the global reach of the awards.

Stealing the spotlight this year are two new dynamic categories: Liveable City Initiative of the Year and Impact Leadership Team of the Year.

The finalists of Liveable City Initiative of the Year compete for projects such as Cairo Metro Line 3 - Phase 3 by The Arab Contractors Company (Osman Ahmed Osman &Co.), Green IndustriCity by Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Msheireb Downtown Doha by Msheireb Properties, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai’s Autopayment Parking System (APS) and Infrastructure Upgrade of Urban Areas in Doha City by Qatar's Public Works Authority “Ashghal”.

The Impact Leadership Team of the Year brings to the fore the senior management team driving impact for their businesses and the wider industry. Companies including Engineering Consultants Group (ECG), Douglas OHI, KEO, KPC Projects National Housing Company, Qatar Free Zones Authority and The Ministry of Culture Saudi Arabia compete for the final win.

Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President - Construction, dmg events, emphasized the awards’ role in recognizing excellence and boosting industry confidence: “Big 5 Global Impact Awards, in their fourth edition, have served as a recognition for the remarkable work being undertaken by project owners, consultants, contractors, developers, project management firms, architecture firms and engineering firms. The awards recognize the innovations and sustainable solutions driving positive change in urban development and construction, as we continue to navigate a rapidly evolving industry.”

Government entities add diversity to the shortlists

In its fourth edition, Big 5 Global Impact Awards has seen a unique number of shortlists from government authorities, reflecting the growing influence of the awards in promoting collaboration with the private sector. “More government authorities have been shortlisted than ever before, underscoring their commitment to advancing innovative and sustainable construction practices,” stressed Heijmans.

Government heavyweights like Diriyah Company, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Qatar Free Zones Authority, and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, are among this year’s finalists.

With a sharp increase in participation from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the awards highlight the contributions of construction projects that are shaping the future of the built environment in the region. Qatar marked a notable rise in entries, with a fourfold increase compared to 2023.

Once again, the Sustainability Leader of the Year category underlines the awards' commitment to highlighting role of construction industry leaders in driving sustainability initiatives. Finalists include, Eng. Fakher AlShawaf, AlBawani Holding; Julie Alexander, Diriyah Company; Mohammed Al Breiki, Masdar City; Karim Elnabawy Balbaa, Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN); Johanna Staples, AtkinsRéalis; Omnia Halawani, grfn; Maysoon Al-khuraissat, adaa Sustainable Development Consultants; Dr. Ali Amiri, Egis; and Majid Abu Abdoun, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

Every year, the awards are judged by an independent, international panel of industry experts, including top government officials and prominent leaders, ensuring that winners are selected purely on merit and excellence.

Commenting on this year’s awards, Nancy Greenwald, Executive Director, Construction Institute, Arbitrator & Mediator and Big 5 Impact Awards judge, said: “I am pleased to witness the advancements, forward-thinking strategies and initiatives shaping the future of the AEC industry. The projects, initiatives and organizations showcased this year not only advance construction practices but also reflect a deep commitment to collaboration, sustainability and the responsible integration of technologies to deliver a positive impact on the built environment.”

Taking place on 27 November 2024 at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai, Big 5 Global Impact Awards will recognize sustainable development, collaboration, technological and digital achievements in the construction industry. To view the finalists and book your tables, visit: https://shorturl.at/KDE3S

About Big 5 Global

With a 44-year legacy, Big 5 Global, the largest and most-influential construction industry event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) returns for its 45th edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 26 – 29 November 2024, hosting a global gathering of industry professionals across urban development, construction, geospatial and facilities management, as it runs alongside new events: LiveableCitiesX, Future FM and GeoWorld. Other co-located events include, Heavy, Totally Concrete, HVAC R Expo, Marble & Stone World and Urban Design & Landscape.

The events will together host 100,000+ attendees from more than 165 countries, 2,700+ exhibitors and more than 300 speakers for four days of business networking, partnerships and knowledge exchange. To avail your free ticket till 30 September, visit: www.big5global.com. After 30 September, tickets will be available for purchase at AED 150 each.