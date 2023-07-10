Paris: – RoyalJet LLC and Sapura Resources Berhad (SRB) have signed a conditional Heads of Agreement (HOA) for the potential acquisition of SRB’s aviation business at Subang International Airport.

RoyalJet intends to establish a presence in the Southeast Asian private aviation market, by designating Subang International Airport as its regional hub for private charters and for their maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) business. This strategic move represents RoyalJet’s geographic expansion into the Asian market.

Mohammed Husain Ahmed, CEO of RoyalJet, expressed interest in the company’s growth prospects in Asia and sees this discussion with SRB as a solid foundation for building a stronger presence in the region. “We are keen to expand our business in Asia. The ongoing discussions with Sapura Resources Berhad’s aviation business offers promising opportunities”, he added.

“With support of the excellent bilateral relations of the two countries, we look forward on the discussions with RoyalJet,” said Dato’ Shahriman Shamsuddin.

Both companies believe that the proposed acquisition of SRB’s aviation arm by RoyalJet is in tandem with the current plans to rejuvenate the private aviation industry, which would directly benefit Selangor’s economic development around Subang airport.

Managing Director of Malaysia Airports Dato’ Iskandar Mizal Mahmood says that this potential deal between Royal Jet and SRB complements the efforts to rejuvenate Subang Airport, “Our focus is to position Subang Airport as a premium city and regional airport, as well as further develop the general and business aviation sectors in Malaysia. The presence of Royal Jet in Subang Airport will create momentum in attracting more international aviation players into the ecosystem.”

Deputy CEO of MATRADE, YBrs. Puan Sharimahton Mat Saleh said “Subang Airport’s mature ecosystem is already recognised as a regional MRO hub for general aviation. International players stand to gain many advantages from the cooperation with Malaysian MRO companies which will boost the exports of this high-value services in the region”.

Booking enquiry: Please visit the RoyalJet website for further details: https://www.royaljetgroup.com/

Email: info@royaljetgroup.com

About RoyalJet:

RoyalJet LLC is an Abu Dhabi Emirates affiliated company which leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan. With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport and the company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority. RoyalJet LLC, through its Abu Dhabi and San Marino entities, owns and/or operates 11 Boeing Business Jets and 3 Bombardier Global 5000/6000 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting. RoyalJet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), a member of various other industry associations, and its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and under the Wyvern Wingman program. Its FBO is also a member of the industry leading Air Elite Network. RoyalJet LLC is also a proud multiple winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won multiple awards for its facilities and services.

https://www.royaljetgroup.com/

For press inquiries please contact:

Sharrah Khilawala

Aurora The Agency

sharrah@auroratheagency.com

Nikila Zachariah

Aurora The Agency

nikila@auroratheagency.com