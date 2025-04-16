Abu Dhabi, UAE – Royal M Hotel Abu Dhabi by Gewan is setting a new benchmark in sustainable luxury with a series of groundbreaking eco-friendly initiatives. Committed to redefining hospitality with responsible innovation, the hotel is spearheading environmental stewardship with pioneering projects that reduce waste, conserve energy, and promote sustainable dining.

Harnessing Solar Energy

With 180 solar panels generating 252 kilowatts of heat energy per hour, Royal M Abu Dhabi has transitioned to a fully solar-powered hot water system. This innovation cuts down electricity costs by approximately AED 300,000 annually while reducing carbon emissions, reaffirming the hotel's dedication to renewable energy solutions.

Innovative Food Waste Management

Sustainability extends beyond energy and water at Royal M. The hotel has introduced an advanced food waste compressing system capable of reducing 25 kg of food waste to just 5 kg. This initiative curbs landfill contributions, minimizes greenhouse gas emissions, and optimizes operational efficiency, setting a new standard in responsible waste management.

Fresh, Home-Grown Ingredients

In a move toward sustainable gastronomy, Royal M Abu Dhabi has launched an in-house micro herb production initiative. By growing fresh, nutrient-rich herbs on-site, the hotel enhances its culinary offerings while reducing its carbon footprint by cutting down on transportation and packaging waste.

Sustainability Meets Entertainment

The Water Laser Show at Royal M Abu Dhabi exemplifies the fusion of sustainability and entertainment. This AED 1.5 million investment leverages energy-efficient laser technology to create a mesmerizing experience while minimizing water usage.

With these pioneering initiatives, Royal M Hotel Abu Dhabi by Gewan is shaping the future of sustainable luxury, proving that hospitality and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. By taking bold steps today, the hotel is paving the way for a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.

About Gewan Hotels and Resorts

Gewan Hotels and Resorts is a renowned hotel management company committed to delivering a refined, high class lifestyle experience for guests.

