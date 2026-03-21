Amman: Royal Jordanian Airlines stated today, Thursday, that it continues to operate its flights to various destinations whose airspace remains open and safe, in light of the security developments in the region and the challenges posed by the regional situation on the aviation sector.

The airline affirmed that it is taking a set of precautionary measures to ensure the continuity of its operations in accordance with the highest safety standards, in light of the closure or restriction of some airspaces in the region, which requires airlines to adjust certain flight routes to avoid those areas.

The Vice Chairman / CEO of Royal Jordanian, Samer Majali, stated that the company is managing its operations with caution and flexibility in light of the current geopolitical developments, explaining that these conditions impose significant operational and financial challenges on Royal Jordanian and on the aviation sector in the region in general.

Majali added that the company is facing rising operational costs, most notably due to the use of longer alternative flight routes to avoid closed airspaces. He also noted that the increase in global fuel prices, along with higher insurance and operating costs, is placing additional pressure on the company’s financial performance.

He indicated that these developments come at a time when travel demand is declining significantly, with booking rates and passenger numbers on some routes decreasing due to the prevailing uncertainty in the region, alongside a rise in ticket refund and booking change requests from passengers affected by the current circumstances, further negatively impacting the company’s liquidity amid the exceptional conditions facing the aviation sector.

He affirmed that Royal Jordanian continues, at the same time, to manage these challenges by taking well-considered operational and financial measures aimed at maintaining continuity of operations and mitigating the impact of the current conditions as much as possible.

Majali explained that Royal Jordanian will remain the national carrier for Jordanians and will continue to perform its role in connecting Jordan with various destinations around the world, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service despite the challenges facing the aviation sector in the region.