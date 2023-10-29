Amman: On Thursday 26 October, 2023, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received the first Royal Jordanian (RJ) flight from Brussels, Belgium, marking the launch of a direct route to Amman at a rate of three flights per week. This recent expansion in QAIA’s destination network exemplifies the collaborative efforts of its partners to provide passengers with convenient non-stop routes to regional and global cities, catering to both leisure and business travelers.

“With this new capital-to-capital route, we’re bridging nations and opening doors for tourists from Europe to explore the treasures of Jordan via the Kingdom’s national carrier. Brussels now joins our expanding network, aligning with our aim for QAIA to serve as the prime gateway to Jordan and the Levant, as well as our goal of bolstering national tourism. Together with our partners, we will continue to shape QAIA into a welcoming and convenient airport where passengers feel at home, with comfort and warm hospitality defining every step of their journey,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

Following RJ’s successful launch of new routes to Lyon, Milan, Stockholm and Düsseldorf, Brussels marks the fifth addition to the airline’s growing European network. This latest development underlines RJ’s new strategy, emphasizing its commitment to boosting tourism in Jordan and becoming the airline of choice for the Levant region.

Royal Jordanian’s Chief Commercial Officer, Karim Makhlouf, said, “Our new route to Brussels in Belgium will make it easier than ever for tourists from Belgium to discover Jordan’s incredible wonders. Promoting and driving tourism to the Kingdom is a key focus of our new corporate strategy—as is our emphasis on further developing Amman as the primary gateway to the Levant by offering improved connectivity to our broader network. This newest route is yet another step in line with RJ’s ambitious five-year growth plan, which includes increasing our current fleet of 24 aircraft to more than 40 aircraft in the coming three to five years.”

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

