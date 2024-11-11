AMMAN, Jordan – Following the Arab Air Carriers Organization Annual General Meeting in Amman held recently, Royal Jordanian and GE Aerospace announced an order for GEnx-1B engines to power Royal Jordanian’s growing fleet of Boeing 787-9s. The commitment includes eighteen engines plus spares, as well as a TrueChoice* services agreement to cover the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of the engines.

“We have been pleased by the performance of the GEnx engines in our existing fleet. Expanding our partnership and introducing higher-thrust technology into our operations will support our long-haul route expansion goals and fleet modernization program,” said Samer Majali, Vice Chairman and CEO, Royal Jordanian. “With this order, we look forward to continuing to build on our strong relationship with GE Aerospace for many years to come.”

“We are happy that Royal Jordanian, our partner of over 60 years, has selected the GEnx-1B engine to support its fleet expansion,” said Aziz Koleilat, President and CEO – Middle East, Türkiye & CIS (METCIS) for GE Aerospace. “The reduced emissions and higher efficiency of the GEnx-1B will also contribute to Jordan’s national climate and sustainability goals. We continue to be committed to supporting this important customer.”

Royal Jordanian was the first airline in the Middle East to operate GEnx-powered Boeing 787s.

Since its introduction in 2011, the GEnx engine family has accumulated over 56 million flight hours. It stands as the fastest selling widebody jet engine in GE Aerospace history, with more than 3,000 engines in service and on order. Today, the GEnx-1B engine powers two-thirds of all Boeing 787 aircraft currently in operation. Engineered with cutting-edge materials and advanced design techniques, the GEnx represents a significant advancement in propulsion technology.

* GEnx and TrueChoice are trademarks of GE Aerospace

About Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian Airlines, the national carrier of Jordan, was established in 1963 and is headquartered in Amman. With almost 60 years of operating experience RJ provides essential air transport links for passengers and cargo traffic between Jordan, the Levant and the rest of the world. The airline operates a network of domestic and international flights, connecting travelers to key destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and North America. Known for its commitment to quality service, Royal Jordanian is a member of the One World alliance since 2007. The airline is actively modernizing its fleet with newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft, which help reduce operational costs and minimize environmental impact and is offering a range of amenities to enhance the passenger experience.

About GE Aerospace:

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 44,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of 52,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

