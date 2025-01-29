AlUla, Saudi Arabia: The Royal Commission for AlUla’s (RCU) ambitious vision to establish northwest Arabia as a hub for digital growth and innovation has taken a significant leap forward with the announcement of a new collaboration with Google Cloud.

The agreement will see RCU establish the AlUla Skills Lab (ASL) to equip residents of AlUla with cutting-edge digital skills, marking a significant milestone in RCU's commitment to digital transformation and human capacity development in the region.

RCU will invite 3,000 people from AlUla to enroll in courses designed to enhance their knowledge and capabilities in areas including AI, cloud computing, data analytics, as well as complementary digital fields.

Starting in Q1 of January 2025, courses will be offered both in-person and online across three distinct learning tracks: Foundational and Professional Digital Skills, Data and Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud Computing.

The new AlUla Skills Lab will also welcome students, educators, and enthusiasts from AlUla to enhance their knowledge and capabilities by immersing themselves in a range of Google Cloud’s suite of digital tools and services. Members of the community who are eager to improve their digital knowledge and job skills can also apply for a place in the courses, which will be open to anyone with a strong interest in learning about the latest technological developments and applications offered by Google Cloud.

The inclusive nature of the AlUla Skills Lab (ASL) initiative has been designed to complement RCU’s long-term Human Capacity Development goals. The collaboration also aims to establish an official Google Innovation Lab in AlUla, serving as a center for community learning to foster innovation, and promote digital literacy.

A key pillar in RCU’s mission to regenerate AlUla is the comprehensive roll out of new smart and digital services that will enhance the day-to-day experience for residents, businesses, and investors.

Empowering a tech-savvy workforce in AlUla will support the development of a widespread expansion of smart digital services that will supercharge the sustainable growth and long-term diversification of the economy in northwest Arabia and across the wider Kingdom.

Mohammed Alshkrah, Human Capability Development VP at RCU, said: “The digital transformation of AlUla depends on uplifting the capabilities of residents of all ages, to equip them with the skills and know-how they need to compete in today’s modern and tech-driven economy. Working alongside Google Cloud, the undisputed leaders in tech and innovation, will allow RCU to leverage a network of global innovation along with cutting-edge digital tools and services that will help us to meet our long-term vision of empowering a digitally competent and globally competitive workforce, right here in AlUla.”

Bader Al Madi, General Manager of Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia said: “"Google Cloud is committed to fostering innovation and digital transformation across Saudi Arabia. Our collaboration with The Royal Commission for AlUla on the AlUla Skills Lab will create a hub for digital learning and development, empowering individuals and businesses in AlUla and the wider region. We believe this initiative will have a profound impact on the local economy, driving growth and creating new opportunities in the technology sector."

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU’s long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.