Dubai, UAE: Rove Hotels, Dubai's beloved homegrown lifestyle hotel brand, has been expanding its footprint since launching its first property in 2016. The brand has now achieved another milestone by being named the official hotel partner for the Dubai Airshow 2025. This landmark partnership brings together two Dubai-born entities, united in their mission to position the city as a global hub for events, tourism, and innovation.

With over 3,600 rooms across the city, Rove Hotels is renowned for its vibrant, contemporary stays that blend modern comforts with responsible tourism. The brand has implemented a range of sustainability initiatives, such as eliminating plastic bottles from rooms, offering free filtered water stations, using bamboo key cards, and leveraging solar-powered water heating. Rove has also embraced digital solutions to reduce paper consumption by 90%, implemented energy-efficient LED lighting, and partnered with local suppliers to minimize its carbon footprint.

The Dubai Airshow, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is one of the world's most prestigious aviation events. The 2025 edition promises to be the most groundbreaking yet, featuring the Space Pavilion, eVTOL flying displays, the VISTA startup hub, and comprehensive conference programs. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore workshops, panel discussions, and training sessions, while witnessing the future of aviation with flying taxis and eVTOLs taking to the skies.

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer of Rove Hotels, commented on the partnership: "We are thrilled to be named the official hotel partner of the Dubai Airshow 2025. As a homegrown brand deeply rooted in Dubai, we are passionate about supporting the city's vision to become a leading hub for events, tourism, sustainability, and aviation innovation. We look forward to welcoming attendees to our Rove properties across the city."

The Dubai Airshow 2025 will take place from November 17th to 21st at Dubai World Central, continuing to set the benchmark for excellence in the aviation industry.

About Rove Hotels:

Rove is an award-winning lifestyle hotel and residences brand offering vibrantly designed properties in connected locations. Locally and culturally engaged, Rove’s youthful and welcoming spirit celebrates creativity and community.

Born in Dubai as a joint venture between Meraas Holding and Emaar Properties PJSC, Rove properties fuse 21st-century innovation with sustainability and great value, defining a new niche in the ever-evolving global hospitality sector. The first Rove hotel opened at Downtown Dubai in 2016, and the brand now has over 6,000 hotel rooms and residences open or under development.

