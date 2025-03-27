Abu Dhabi-based Rotana will offer the 30 million members of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme 80 additional properties to choose from across five brands in the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe & Turkey

Dubai, UAE: Two UAE-based hospitality powerhouses have come together in a milestone partnership as Rotana, one of the Middle East’s leading hotel management companies, joins Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) – the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands.

This strategic move positions GHA among the top hospitality groups in the UAE, with an impressive portfolio of around 70 hotels offering an unrivalled choice of upscale and luxury hotels to the 30 million members of its GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme in this popular tourism destination.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Rotana currently operates 36 hotels in the UAE, spanning popular destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Al Ain, offering a range of hotels, from beach resorts to premium business properties.

A fast-growing company, Rotana provides GHA DISCOVERY members access to an expansive portfolio of 80 properties across the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey, with more opening soon. GHA has started the integration, and all properties of Rotana’s brands - Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Centro by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, and Edge by Rotana - will be live in the programme in early 2026.

For Rotana, joining GHA not only expands its global reach and visibility – with GHA DISCOVERY generating US$2.7 billion in revenue and 11 million room nights in 2024 – but also for current Rotana Rewards members – which will become Rotana DISCOVERY on completion of the integration - it offers an expanded range of loyalty benefits. These include: DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) where members can earn and spend D$ (with D$1 equal to US$1) at any property in the GHA DISCOVERY portfolio; rewards from the first stay and VIP benefits such as room upgrades, flexible check-in/check-out exclusive services, complimentary Wi-Fi, and more; and Local Offers – member-only access to hotel facilities, with or without a stay.

Chris Hartley, CEO of Global Hotel Alliance, said: "Welcoming Rotana to GHA is a significant milestone, particularly in a region where the brand is the largest hotel operator. With Rotana commanding a growing presence across the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey, this partnership cements GHA DISCOVERY’s position as a top loyalty programme both regionally and globally, giving our members access to an even greater selection of properties and destinations. With Rotana joining, we will be close to 950 hotels, and we have high hopes to hit 1,000 hotels very soon.”

Rotana thus benefits from the GHA DISCOVERY’s cross-brand activity – where members move between alliance brands generated US$370 million in incremental revenue last year.

Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana, added: "At Rotana, we are committed to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences, and being part of GHA enables us to extend this promise to a global audience. GHA and Rotana share the same values – offering a guest-centric approach that gives travellers choice, flexibility, and meaningful rewards. With GHA DISCOVERY, we are enhancing the benefits available to our loyal guests while expanding our reach through a world-class alliance of independent hotel brands.”

For more information visit Global Hotel Alliance, GHA DISCOVERY and Rotana

About GHA and GHA DISCOVERY:

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 45 brands and 850 hotels in 100 countries.

Its award-winning loyalty programme—GHA DISCOVERY—provides 30 million members recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay. GHA DISCOVERY generated US$2.7 billion in revenue and 11 million room nights in 2024.

Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning.

For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com or ghadiscovery.com.

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 114 operational and pipeline properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.