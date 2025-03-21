Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 79 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), has reinforced its position as the top preferred employer, ranking among the top 5% of companies in the Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure sector in the latest Workday Peakon Employee Voice survey completed by over 433,000 employees.

Over 97% of employees in Rotana Hotels, global sales offices, and their Abu Dhabi head office participated in the survey and showed an impressive result placing them above 95% of the companies utilising the Workday Peakon engagement tool.

“Our people are the heart of Rotana, and our strong DNA is built on fostering an environment placing people first” said Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana. “This validation confirms the passion and commitment of our teams to create the best working environment”.

As part of its people-first strategy, Rotana conducts the annual ‘Engaged to LIFE’ survey with Workday Peakon, providing employees a platform to share feedback that shapes the company’s workplace culture. Prioritizing engagement and wellness, Rotana strengthens its workforce, enhances productivity, and attracts top talent, reinforcing its position as a leading hospitality employer, with a Quantum Workplace report showing that engaged employees are twice as likely to stay for two years.

Rotana currently operates 79 hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, welcoming more than six million guests annually. The company’s robust pipeline includes 7,381 keys spanning six distinctive brands, featuring 32 international properties and three new hotels in the UAE.

About Rotana:

