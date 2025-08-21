Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the region’s leading hotel management companies, has announced a strategic partnership with Lighthouse, the hospitality industry’s leading commercial platform, to enhance data-driven decision-making and revenue performance across its portfolio.

Under the agreement, Rotana will deploy Lighthouse’s Rate Insight solution, integrated with iDeaS G3 Revenue Management System, across its 79 operating properties, with all future openings set to join the platform.

This next-generation technology will provide Rotana’s commercial teams with comprehensive real-time market intelligence, automated pricing optimisation, and intuitive analytics to drive agile, informed decision-making in increasingly competitive markets.

As global travel continues to recover and evolve, the hospitality sector faces unprecedented fluctuations in demand, shifting booking patterns, and increased competition from both traditional hotels and alternative accommodation providers. In this environment, access to high-quality, actionable data has become a decisive factor in commercial performance.

Eddy Tannous, COO of Rotana, said: “This partnership is about unlocking the full potential of our commercial strategy. By combining Lighthouse’s industry-leading intelligence with our operational excellence, we are giving our teams the ability to make faster, more informed decisions that protect our brand positioning and drive stronger returns. It’s a critical investment in both our people and our future.”

“The hospitality landscape demands data-driven commercial decisions. Our ability to deliver real-time market intelligence positions hotel groups like Rotana to drive business growth while maintaining brand integrity,” said Jens Munch, CEO and Co-Founder of Lighthouse. “Partnering with a forward-thinking group such as Rotana ensures our platform continues to deliver meaningful impact—enhancing rate positioning, efficiency, and strategic agility at scale.”

The collaboration follows a rigorous evaluation process led by Rotana’s commercial leadership team, who identified Lighthouse’s unmatched data accuracy, real-time processing capabilities, and ease of use as key reasons for selection. Rotana expects the integration to deliver measurable benefits in rate positioning accuracy, operational efficiency, and overall revenue optimisation across diverse market conditions.

The Lighthouse commercial platform currently supports more than 70,000 hotels globally, processing 1.7 billion hotel prices and profiling 16.4 million properties every day. The platform also tracks 9.1 million global events and processes 1.2 billion daily searches, enabling hoteliers to respond instantly to competitive shifts, seasonality trends, and demand surges. With this level of intelligence, Rotana’s revenue teams will be able to refine pricing strategies in real time, ensuring each property remains competitively positioned in its respective market.

The rollout of Lighthouse’s solutions reinforces Rotana’s broader digital transformation strategy, which has seen the company integrate advanced systems across its operational, guest experience, and commercial functions. By aligning its technology stack with best-in-class platforms, Rotana is creating a robust, scalable infrastructure designed to support its continued expansion in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye.

About Rotana

Rotana is one of the region’s leading hospitality companies, founded in Abu Dhabi in 1992. It manages a portfolio of over 114 properties in operation and under development across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye. Known for its commitment to quality and guest satisfaction, Rotana operates six distinct brands: Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts, Arjaan Hotel Apartments, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana.

As a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Rotana is part of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty program—one of the world’s largest for independent hotel brands—offering guests exclusive benefits at more than 900 hotels in nearly 100 countries. With its brand promise of ‘Treasured Time’, Rotana continues to expand its presence across key markets while delivering trusted hospitality experiences.

