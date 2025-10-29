Rotana Jabal Omar - Makkah to become a flagship property in one of the Kingdom’s most significant hospitality destinations.

Rotana continues to align its growth with government-led initiatives within the region.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region, has announced the signing of Rotana Jabal Omar - Makkah, during the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Dubai 2025, further cementing its position as a trusted partner in shaping the Middle East’s evolving hospitality landscape.

The signing marks a major step in Rotana’s regional expansion strategy, strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia and addressing the growing demand for world-class hospitality experiences. With more than 79 operating properties across 29 cities and 14 countries, Rotana continues to deliver on its vision of offering exceptional guest experiences while contributing to national tourism and economic growth.

Rotana Jabal Omar - Makkah: A Landmark in the Heart of the Holy City

Set within one of the Kingdom’s most prestigious mixed-use developments and only steps from the AlMasjid AlHaram, Rotana Jabal Omar - Makkah will serve the millions of pilgrims and visitors who travel to the Holy City each year. Designed as a multi-tower complex, the hotel will combine modern comfort with Rotana’s signature hospitality, offering a wide selection of premium accommodation, dining venues, and facilities that meet the highest international standards.

Rotana has mobilised specialised technical and operations teams to support the final stages of readiness and ensure a smooth transition to opening, alongside the ongoing recruitment of key leadership positions. These initiatives demonstrate Rotana’s commitment to operational excellence and the creation of empowered local teams in preparation for launch.

Commenting on the new signing, Philip Barnes, Chief Executive Officer of Rotana, said: "This signing represents a defining moment in Rotana’s journey of growth across the Middle East and a powerful reaffirmation of our commitment to Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom’s hospitality landscape is evolving at an extraordinary pace, and we are proud to be part of this transformation in Makkah, a city that holds deep cultural, spiritual, and historical significance. Rotana Jabal Omar – Makkah will be more than just a hotel; it will be a landmark destination designed to elevate every aspect of the guest experience. By blending world-class hospitality with authentic Arabian warmth, we aim to create a sanctuary of comfort and connection for pilgrims and travellers alike. This project embodies Rotana’s passion for excellence and our mission to contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s tourism vision and economic growth.”

Eng. Saleh Al-Habdan, Chief Executive Officer of Jabal Omar Development Company, stated: “Jabal Omar plays an active role in supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aim to increase the capacity for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, enhance service quality, and enrich the spiritual and cultural experience of all visitors.

Our partnership with Rotana on this landmark project in Makkah reflects our commitment to delivering world-class hospitality experiences. Together, we will provide a development that complements the spiritual significance of the AL Masjid Al Haram and meets the expectations of millions of visitors each year.”

Driving Regional Hospitality Excellence

Rotana’s growing portfolio in the Middle East underscores its commitment to supporting national tourism strategies and contributing to economic diversification across the region. The company continues to align its growth with government-led initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030, which targets 150 million visitors by 2030, and the UAE’s Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to attract AED 450 billion in tourism investments over the next decade.

With several new properties under development across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, and the UAE, Rotana remains focused on delivering long-term value to owners, guests, and partners alike.

As the hospitality industry evolves to meet new traveller expectations, Rotana continues to lead with innovation, sustainability, and a guest-first philosophy, ensuring that every stay across its portfolio delivers on the company’s enduring promise of “Treasured Time.”

About Rotana

Rotana is one of the region’s leading hospitality companies, founded in Abu Dhabi in 1992. It manages a portfolio of over 116 properties in operation and under development across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye. Known for its commitment to quality and guest satisfaction, Rotana operates six distinct brands: Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts, Arjaan Hotel Apartments, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana.

As a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Rotana is part of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty program—one of the world’s largest for independent hotel brands—offering guests exclusive benefits at more than 900 hotels in nearly 100 countries.

With its brand promise of ‘Treasured Time’, Rotana continues to expand its presence across key markets while delivering trusted hospitality experiences.

For more information, please visit www.rotana.com