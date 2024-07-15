As South Africa grapples with a youth unemployment rate of 59.7% in the first quarter of 2024, the challenges faced by young individuals in securing employment opportunities are stark. In the midst of this concerning statistic, leading drilling technology provider Rosond is making significant strides to empower young people.

It offers specialised training programmes, offering them invaluable skills and avenues for career advancement. This commitment to youth development comes as a timely celebration as it coincides with World Youth Skills Day on 15 July. It was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship. The day highlights the role of education and training in preparing young individuals for the future.

This year’s theme, ‘Youth Skills for Peace and Development’, underscores the crucial role young people play in peacebuilding and conflict resolution. Given the challenges faced by youth today – such as violent conflicts disrupting education, a polarised online environment, and economic inequality – it is essential to equip them with the necessary skills for fostering a culture of peace and promoting sustainable development. By doing so, we can build a more just, inclusive, and sustainable future for all.

According to MD Ricardo Ribeiro, the company’s dedication to nurturing young talent within the drilling industry is paramount. With training centres strategically located in Thabazimbi, Rustenburg, Fochville, and Kathu, Rosond offers a comprehensive range of operational training courses.

These courses cover a spectrum of essential skills including health and safety, First Aid, basic firefighting, working at heights, lifting equipment operation, machine-specific training, and leadership and management development. Crucially, all training provided by Rosond is accredited by the Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) and encompasses various Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) programs.

Central to Rosond’s training ethos is the quality of its instructors. All training staff are accredited assessors, facilitators, and moderators, ensuring the highest standards of education delivery. Moreover, Rosond collaborates with preferred external providers when necessary to enrich its training offerings.

Beyond in-house programmes, Rosond extends opportunities to young individuals through a range of learnerships, covering disciplines from contact centre operations to project and business management. Additionally, the company provides bursaries for various fields such as geology, IT, and engineering, further expanding the horizons of aspiring young professionals.

Ribeiro’s message to all youth considering entering the industry is to “embrace all your opportunities and never feel that training or development is above or below you. You have the power to direct your own future. Anything is possible with the right mindset, training, and perseverance.”

In addition to skills development, Rosond places a strong emphasis on ensuring operational proficiency and safety among its employees. Through rigorous training and performance evaluation protocols, the company identifies and addresses proficiency gaps, striving for optimal levels of performance.

Customising training programmes to suit the specific requirements of each project, Rosond collaborates closely with clients to deliver training solutions without compromising on quality or effectiveness and ensuring it achieves its goal of Zero Harm on all its operations.

The training department at Rosond plays a pivotal role in designing and developing educational materials tailored to employees at all levels, from novices to management personnel. A dedicated team of ten full-time trainers manages the operations of the four training centres, extending their expertise to projects in neighbouring countries such as Botswana and Mozambique.

As Rosond continues to champion youth development through its training initiatives, the company underscores the importance of investing in the next generation of talent. By equipping young individuals with the requisite skills and knowledge, Rosond not only addresses the pressing issue of youth unemployment, but also fosters a more inclusive and dynamic workforce within the drilling industry.

“As we acknowledge world youth skills day, our commitment to empowering young people serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring a new generation of skilled professionals to chart their paths towards success,” concludes Ribeiro.

-Ends-

About Rosond

Rosond provides fast, efficient, safe, and cost-effective drilling and grouting services to mining and exploration industries throughout Africa. For over 65 years, Rosond has applied advanced design and engineering disciplines to create client-specific solutions. State-of-the-art, in-house manufacturing facilities provide products designed and engineered to meet clients’ specific demands, while an experienced team of engineers and artisans ensure a solution in keeping with global best practice.

Rosond Contact

Dot Field

Email: dot@dotfield.co.za

Web: www.rosond.com

Media Contact

Thobile Ndlovu

Account Executive

NGAGE Public Relations

Email: thobile@ngage.co.za

Web: www.ngage.co.za

Browse the NGAGE Media Zone for more client press releases and photographs at http://media.ngage.co.za