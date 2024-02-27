ROSHN’s partnership with RLC MENA reflects the Group’s commitment to innovation and bringing world-class events to the Kingdom

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer and a PIF-owned giga-project, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 10th Anniversary Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) MENA Summit. The event is scheduled to take place from the 19th to the 20th of February, 2024, at The Ritz Carlton, Riyadh.



The Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit aims to establish itself as a pivotal meeting ground for global CEOs, policymakers, industry pioneers, and innovators to discuss the industry's future and chart the next frontiers of retail as it stands on the cusp of ‘the next big shift’. As a sponsor of the summit, ROSHN continues its commitment to fostering innovation, pushing boundaries, and driving progress within the Kingdom.

Lee Talbott, Senior Director of ROSHN Group Retail Portfolio, stated, “As ROSHN continues to expand its reach, we are delighted to be a facilitator of innovation and change in the retail and commerce sectors across the Kingdom. We are excited to contribute to the future of retail in the region by convening leading industry organizations from around the region and the world. Our sponsorship reflects ROSHN’s commitment to showcasing a new way of living, working, shopping and being entertained and bringing world-class events to establish the Kingdom as a centre of excellence in line with Vision 2030.”

ROSHN, recognized as Saudi Arabia's most trusted real estate developer, has a growing portfolio of mixed-use, integrated developments that are transforming urban living in the Kingdom. The company's values of empowerment, opportunity, and sustainability align seamlessly with the summit's theme: “Fearless Innovation: Charting the Next Frontiers”.

The Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit brings together diverse voices representing various perspectives, backgrounds, and geographies to explore the future of retail and commerce through insightful dialogue. Attendees can expect to engage with influential C-suite leaders, industry trailblazers, innovators, investors, and analysts who will collectively assess an industry undergoing rapid reinvention.

ROSHN's involvement in the Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit underscores the company's dedication to setting new standards in mainstream retail and mixed-use developments. Founded as the Kingdom’s national mixed-use real estate developer and a key enabler of Vision 2030, ROSHN’s retail strategy is seizing and expanding opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s growing real estate sector while also enhancing its own ability to deliver its transformative, integrated community developments. ROSHN’s projects integrate retail and other vital lifestyle amenities, including education, healthcare, schools, leisure and entertainment, and sports facilities. It recently relaunched ROSHN Front (formerly Riyadh Front) is an example of this strategic approach: 80,000 sqm of mixed-use lifestyle, retail and F&B outlets integrating with neighbouring SEDRA, ROSHN’s flagship community to enhance both residents’, workers’ and visitors’ options as well as retailers’ customer bases.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saudi Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa