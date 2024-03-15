ROSHN leadership team showcased its sustainable, future-facing approach to urban transformation in panel discussions, positioning ROSHN as a trusted global partner of choice

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, showcased the Kingdom’s urban transformation at the world leading International Real Estate Professional Marketplace (MIPIM) in Cannes, France. Joining the ‘Invest Saudi’ pavilion, ROSHN attended as part of the largest ever Saudi delegation to the event.

MIPIM, the world’s premier real estate conference, brings together the most influential stakeholders across the industry. Throughout the four-day event, ROSHN’s booth in the ‘Invest Saudi’ pavilion highlighted its unique value proposition and growth potential as the Kingdom’s future-focused, multi-asset developer of transformative mixed-use real estate. ROSHN’s representatives also participated in panel discussions, sharing their insight and expertise with industry peers.

ROSHN’s strategic presence at MIPIM underlines its role as a key enabler of Vision 2030 through sustainable, future-facing urban transformation that supports economic diversification, job creation, and boosts quality of life. In taking an active role at the event, ROSHN further enhanced its position as a trusted global partner of choice for international investors looking to collaborate with a leading Saudi giga-project with the one of the most diversified portfolios in the region.

Held at the Palais des Festival in Cannes, France from March 12 - 15 2024, MIPIM welcomed more than 25,000 delegates, 6,500 investors, and over 300 exhibitors from 90 countries. This year’s event was designed to anticipate future trends through prospective information and the insights of top decision-makers, facilitating discussions on key themes such as urban development, sustainability, and innovation in the real estate sector.

Building on a landbank of 200 million sqm, ROSHN is transforming Saudi Arabia’s urban environments with a new way of living. Its groundbreaking approach encompasses five projects: SEDRA and WAREFA in Riyadh; MARAFY and ALAROUS in Jeddah; and ALFULWA in the Eastern Province, with an exciting pipeline of projects to be announced. ROSHN’s destinations are all centered on integrated, people-first, and sustainable pillars that boost quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saudi Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 11.8 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa