RIYADH: ROSHN Group is ‘The Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia’ for 2023 according to Best Places to Work, a global employer of choice certification program. The ranking is based on anonymous surveys of ROSHN employees by the Best Places to Work group as part of its rigorous assessment methodology. ROSHN team members gave the group outstanding scores, with 94% of employees endorsing ROSHN, underscoring the Group's dedication to crafting an empowering employee experience. The assessment showed year-on-year increases across criteria, notably a remarkable positive feedback in the overall certification, HR practices assessment employee experience.

“We are proud to be recognised as the overall Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia for 2023, reflecting our commitment to be a regional benchmark for corporate excellence and a future-focused leader that is setting the bar for sustainable, people-first development. As we receive this recognition, our colleagues, customers, and partners can be confident that they are working with the industry's best, delivering the best. We look forward to welcoming new members to our growing ROSHN family as we enable Vision 2030, creating sustainable and vibrant communities that continuously raise the bar for real estate in the Kingdom,” said David Grover, ROSHN Group Chief Executive Officer.

ROSHN is focused on creating a standout employee experience through several initiatives that foster a supportive work environment. Among its initiatives is ROSHN’s Day Away events that are designed to enhance teamwork, communication, and collective responsibility amongst departmental teams. Notably, the Group supports young talent through ROSHN’s Youth Committee and HIMAM Graduate Program, empowering the next generation of Saudi leaders through mentorship and trainings that provide essential skills and experience. Another noteworthy initiative is ReTurn, a pioneering certification program in Saudi Arabia that is designed to support career development by reintegrating talented women who have taken a career break back into the workforce. ROSHN’s dedication to fostering an environment where team members embody ROSHN’s core values of trust, empowerment and responsibility supported its recognition as the best place to work in the Kingdom. ROSHN’s commitment to diversity is showcased with a nearly 30% female representation, including 43% in managerial positions.

“At ROSHN, everyone is dedicated to creating an environment that empowers success, excellence, and achievement for every colleague; contributing to our nation’s Vision 2030 ambitions while also fulfilling their own personal and professional potential. Special thanks are due to our Senior Leadership Team for their commitment to establishing such a positive culture within ROSHN. I would also like to recognise the Marketing and Communications department and the efforts of the HR team for their project management and the exceptional results they delivered in enhancing this culture and securing this certification,” said Nasreen Al Dossary, Chief Human Resources Officer at ROSHN Group.

The Best Places to Work certification is based on anonymous ratings provided by employees, and supported by an HR Assessment of the company’s people practices. Close to 20 workplace culture categories were measured as part of the assessment, including work-life balance, leadership, professional development opportunities, compensation, and perks and benefits. Best Places to Work is one of the most authoritative ‘Employer of Choice’ certifications in the world. Its model is built on over thirty years of research in workplace excellence along with the best practices collected annually from over 5,000 certified companies worldwide. ROSHN Group has been certified by the organisation in 2021, 2022, and 2023, earning the overall #1 position in 2022 and 2023.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saud Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa