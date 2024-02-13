Partnership reflects ROSHN’s commitment to bringing leading global events to the Kingdom in-line with Vision 2030 goals.

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer and a PIF-owned giga-project, played a leading role as Platinum Partner in bringing together global and regional retail leaders last week at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Riyadh Digital City for the RLI Connect MENA 2024 forum, which took place from the 4th to the 7th of February.

RLI Connect MENA brought together thousands of retail real estate professionals to connect, explore and develop business opportunities worldwide. After previous events in Dubai and Istanbul, ROSHN played a key role in bringing leaders to Riyadh to build these relationships and explore the Kingdom’s dynamic and growing real estate landscape. As part of the four-day event, the inaugural RLI MENA Awards 2024 followed RLI Connect MENA on the 7th of February where ROSHN won two awards: “Best Mixed-Use Development” and “Developer of the Year.” Forum participants also visited key Riyadh retail destinations, including ROSHN Front, on a ‘retail safari’, alongside members of ROSHN’s senior leadership team, to gain insight into Riyadh’s steps forward in the sector.

RLI Connect MENA is the sister event of RLI Connect Global. ROSHN is committed to sponsoring key events like RLI Connect in the Kingdom as part of its Vision 2030 commitment to boosting promising economic sectors and establishing the Kingdom as a destination of excellence.

Founded as the Kingdom’s mixed-use real estate developer and key enabler of Vision 2030, ROSHN’s retail strategy is seizing and expanding opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s growing real estate sector while also enhancing its own ability to deliver its transformative, integrated developments. ROSHN’s projects integrate retail and other vital and lifestyle amenities, including education, healthcare, entertainment, and sports facilities. Its recently relaunched ROSHN Front (formerly Riyadh Front), is an example of this strategic approach with its 80,000 sqm of mixed-use lifestyle retail and F&B outlets integrating with neighbouring SEDRA, ROSHN’s flagship community to enhance both residents’ and visitors’ options as well as traders’ customer bases.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saud Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa