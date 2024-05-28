The partnership reflects ROSHN’s core corporate values of trust, integrity, and responsibility as it works towards enabling the Saudi Vision 2030’s home ownership goals

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, has signed an agreement with the Saudi Credit Bureau (SIMAH) to access its credit rating services, boost transparency, and improve its customers’ home purchasing experience. Through the agreement, SIMAH, through Qarar, the subsidiary company and the consultancy arm, will provide ROSHN with essential services, including credit rating products drawn from over 400 key data providers.

ROSHN’s partnership with SIMAH reflects its commitment to transparency and due diligence in-line with its core corporate values of trust, integrity, and responsibility. The agreement will enable the next generation of Saudi homeowners to make informed financial decisions based on their credit history and scoring.

The partnership will further accelerate ROSHN’s progress towards its goals to empower Saudis looking to buy a house, increase home ownership, and transform urban living in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s ambitious goals.

SIMAH, as the leading credit bureau in MENA, continues to implement its strategic plans to achieve its vision, mission, and objectives related to enabling the financial system to play its role in achieving growth and prosperity for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and realizing the aspirations of Vision 2030. SIMAH provides accurate and up-to-date credit information and ensures its exchange among members with precision and transparency to predict the risks associated with credit transactions, and thus make sound financial decisions. This guarantees a competitive environment that achieves the highest quality of products and services within companies in the same sector, leading to high levels of productivity and development. Additionally, through the subsidiary company, Qarar, SIMAH has managed to create more exceptional solutions characterized by comprehensiveness and integration and offer advanced programs to provide management solutions tailored to the requirements of financial institutions to face business challenges and deliver sustainable outcomes.