The partnership mirrors Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a major platform in the publishing industry, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s National Strategy for Culture

Riyadh: ROSHN, the leading national real estate developer in Saudi Arabia and a giga-project owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has revealed its sponsorship of the 2023 edition of the Jeddah International Book Fair. Taking place from the 7th to the 16th of December, this annual literary event serves as a cultural hub, uniting professionals in literature, publishing, and translation with avid readers and enthusiasts. Established as part of ROSHN's YUHYEEK Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, this collaboration underscores ROSHN’s steadfast dedication to fostering positive impact within the Kingdom by advancing knowledge, culture, and community involvement.

The Jeddah International Book Fair's 5th edition will host 600,000 attendees from 27 countries over 10 days. There will be over 1,000 Saudi, regional, and international publishing houses across 400 pavilions. ROSHN will introduce an indoor activation space featuring workshops on traditional Al Sadu weaving and leather craftsmanship, storytelling sessions, and a performing arts showcase. The aim is to celebrate Jeddah and Saudi Arabia's cultural heritage.

"With our commitment to nurturing talent, ROSHN takes immense pride in celebrating excellence in the realm of publishing. Our sponsorship of the Jeddah International Book Fair supports, empowers, and elevates the transformative power of education, the arts, and public engagement to cultivate inter-connected ecosystems of knowledge, culture, and creativity within the vibrant tapestry of Saudi Arabia. At ROSHN, we are absolutely dedicated to fostering a rich national cultural dialogue and honouring the many literary traditions that enrich our society. This dedication is deeply rooted in our values of community and social development as we look to celebrate not just literature but also spread knowledge and enlightenment across the Kingdom,” said Ghada AlRumayan, ROSHN's Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

At the ROSHN booth, event attendees can immerse themselves in ROSHN’s new way of living and traditional hospitality, alongside exciting prize opportunities and an opportunity to capture lasting memories at the photo booth. Located near the event’s main stage, the ROSHN Cultural Stage, the booth will bring families together in a community-oriented space with activities for all ages. In the children's corner, cutting--edge technology will transform young attendees’ hand-drawn homes into 3D digital models while the reading area will allow families to explore both traditional books and audiobooks from the ROSHN library. The booth will also offer visitors a glimpse into ROSHN’s new way of living with immersive information on its ALAROUS and MARAFY communities.

ROSHN's participation in the Jeddah International Book Fair is part of its ongoing CSR efforts to partner with and support key events, initiatives, and programs that enhance the quality of life across the Kingdom. These include the vital sectors of community development, arts and culture, environment and sustainability, health and welfare, education and innovation. ROSHN’s partnership of the Jeddah International Book Fair is a part of ROSHN’s year-long community engagement programme which includes sponsorships of the ROSHN Saudi League (RSL), Riyadh Season, Riyadh Book Fair, Diriyah Biennale Foundation, Sports For All, LIV Golf, F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, ROSHN Waterfront (RWF), and more.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saud Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa