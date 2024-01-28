ROSHN’s partnership reflects its values-led commitment to leadership within the sector, sharing experience and expertise as it seeks to play a role in raising sector standards within the Kingdom and contributing to Saudi Vision 2030’s goals.

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, is a strategic partner of the 2024 Real Estate Future Forum (RFF), playing a key role in convening high-level participants to discuss ways to expand, raise standards, and establish best practices in the real estate industry as a driver of sustainable national economic growth. RFF 2024 took place 22-24 January at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 2024 RFF is the third edition of the forum, building on successful meetings in 2022 and 2023, this year held under the theme “Resilience and Future Cities.” ROSHN is ideally placed to contribute to this theme as it builds coast-to-coast across the Kingdom, transforming its urban environments for generations to come while strengthening its supply chains through investment, partnerships, and localization.

Alongside its strategic partnership, ROSHN directly contributed to these discussions. ROSHN Group Chief Development Officer Oussama Kabbani discussed the ways in which the real estate sector needs to adapt to new market trends and innovate to build for the future.

“The RFF has rapidly established itself as a vital platform for real estate leaders to elevate the industry by sharing knowledge, experience, and ideas through open discussions on key topics,” said Oussama Kabbani, ROSHN Group Chief Development Officer. “At ROSHN, we’re committed to supporting events like RFF as part of our efforts to raise the bar for real estate in the region and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 transformation through hosting key international events. In-line with our values of responsibility, integrity, and empowerment, we look forward to contributing our insights and learning from our peers as we position ROSHN, Saudi Arabia, and the real estate industry as champions of sustainable development that boost quality of life.”

At the Forum, ROSHN also signed an MOU with Eastern Health Cluster and with Jeddah Second Health Cluster to partner together to build healthcare facilities across ROSHN projects. Noman Aldaajani, Executive Director of Land and Stakeholders Management at ROSHN signed the agreements with Dr Abdulaziz AlGhamdi, CEO of Eastern Health Cluster and Dr Shadi Alkhayat, CEO of Jeddah Second Health Cluster.

Under its theme of “Resilience and Future Cities,” discussions at the 2024 RFF covered 12 topics, many of them in close alignment with ROSHN’s priorities. These included leadership of real estate’s transformation, AI and VR in real estate, scenarios of urban futures, urban resilience, and securing a greener urban future. The 2024 RFF also examined how the real estate industry contributes to economic growth, job creation, and sustainable national development, a further alignment with ROSHN’s Vision 2030 commitments.

