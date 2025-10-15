The Memorandum of Collaboration, signed as part of ROSHN Group’s Building Bridges program, will cover areas such as innovation in permits and approval systems and smart mechanisms for data exchange and analysis to positively contribute to the real estate sector

The two parties will co-design innovative models to better integrate community services and roll out pilot programs that will enhance the Kingdom’s quality of life within real estate sector

Riyadh – ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has signed a wide-ranging memorandum of collaboration (MoC) with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH), represented by the Ministry's Agency for Housing Supply Stimulus and Real Estate Development, that aims to develop operational processes and frameworks for the Kingdom’s real estate development sector. The MoC covers areas such as innovation in permits and approval systems, smart mechanisms for data exchange and analysis, the co-designing of new, innovative models to better integrate community services and the rollout of pilot programs that will enhance the quality of life and the residents experience across the Kingdom.

The MoC was signed as part of ROSHN Group’s Building Bridges initiative, which is part of the Group’s strategy to strategically engage and collaborate with key governmental entities and other stakeholders as part of a push to foster innovation and promote development that will contribute to the goals of Vision 2030.

The MoC was signed by Abdulrahman AlTawil, the Deputy Minister for Housing Supply Stimulation and Real Estate Development, and Yassen Kattan, ROSHN Group’s Chief Strategy & Corporate Affairs Officer at ROSHN Group’s SEDRA Sales Center.

“Collaboration and partnerships are a key element of our approach to achieving ROSHN Group's goals, and we are excited about what we can achieve through working together with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing,” said Yassen Kattan, ROSHN Group’s Chief Strategy & Corporate Affairs Officer.

“This memorandum represents a strategic step toward advancing innovation in the real estate sector by developing modern regulatory frameworks that accelerate the transition toward a more efficient and sustainable environment while fostering collaborative innovation. Through this memorandum, we also aim to enable new business models that support future infrastructure and drive innovation across the real estate sector, contributing to urban development and an enhanced quality of life,” Kattan added.