ROSHN Group is signing strategic MoUs during the event to accelerate digital transformation and innovation in the real estate sector.

ROSHN Group has been recognized with the Top Google Cloud Customer Accelerated Growth Award from Google Cloud Company at LEAP 2025

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, the Kingdom’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF company, is engaging in key discussions on the role of technology in the real estate sector at this year’s LEAP. Highlighting the impact of smart city advancements, ROSHN Group is exploring how innovation can enhance community development in the Kingdom. As part of its commitment to digital transformation, the Group signed several MoUs, including one with Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE) to collaborate in the areas of managed detection and response, cybersecurity advisory and cloud services. Another with T2 company to advance research in emerging technology trends and Proptech intelligence solutions, and a third with Jahez Group to continue the development of smart mobility infrastructure, enabling autonomous, electric vehicle-based delivery services.

Demonstrating its leadership in innovation, ROSHN Group has been recognized at LEAP 2025 with the Top Google Cloud Customer Accelerated Growth Award from Google Cloud Company. This recognition reflects ROSHN Group’s forward-thinking approach in integrating cutting-edge cloud technologies, solidifying its role in setting new benchmarks in smart infrastructure and future-ready developments in the Kingdom.

With innovation as a key growth pillar, ROSHN Group is advancing technology-driven solutions to enhance homeownership. Through its advanced digital platform, the Group has streamlined the buyer journey, offering a seamless and efficient experience. Buyers can explore ROSHN’s integrated communities, navigate interactive maps, and access detailed property listings, including floor plans and façade options. The platform provides transparent pricing, a built-in mortgage calculator for exclusive home finance products, and real-time availability updates, enabling informed decision-making. Secure digital transactions allow customers to validate their identity, sign contracts electronically, and complete payments online, ensuring both convenience and safety.

ROSHN's digital sales journey has achieved remarkable success since its launch, establishing the company as a leader in digital innovation within the real estate sector, with a significant portion of its residential sales now conducted online.