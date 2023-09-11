The platform uses immersive maps and building plans, transparent pricing and availability information, and secure payment and digital signature tools to make the real estate purchasing process a seamless experience

Riyadh: ROSHN, the Kingdom’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, has launched ROSHN.com [https://we.roshn.sa/], a new website empowering customers to purchase their dream home completely online.

ROSHN.com is a unique, fully online, omni-platform real estate platform offering users an end-to-end experience that completely digitizes every step of the home buying process. The platform’s intuitive and interactive interface empowers customers with immersive maps and detailed property information that makes finding a dream home in a vibrant, integrated community easier than ever. Meanwhile, transparent pricing and unit availability information, coupled with secure payment and digital signature solutions, make the next step of purchasing that dream home an equally seamless experience.

"At ROSHN, we continually champion the integration of cutting-edge technologies to redefine and elevate the living experience for our customers and residents. With the introduction of ROSHN.com, our innovative platform, we are setting a new benchmark in the realm of home buying. This platform isn't merely a transactional tool; it's designed to transform the complexities traditionally associated with property acquisition, ensuring that every step towards owning a home becomes a joyous and unparalleled journey. This is our commitment to not only delivering a home, but also curating a lifestyle of unparalleled distinction," shared David Grover, ROSHN’s Group CEO.

ROSHN.com is currently available for the astonishing community of ALAROUS in northern Jeddah, itself situated close to the landmark new ROSHN development of MARAFY, which is connected to the Red Sea by an 11km man-made canal. The digital platform will be rolled out to serve all ROSHN communities in the future.

Cityscape is a leading international real estate event running from 10 - 13 September at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre in Malham, with ROSHN sponsoring as a Founding Partner. The inaugural Saudi Arabia edition, will feature more than 200 speakers and over 180,000 expected attendees with panels, presentations, and discussions will focus on four key pillars: Smart Cities for Tomorrow​; Digital Transformation; Accelerating the Kingdom; and a Developers Forum.

About ROSHN

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa