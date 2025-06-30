ROSHN Group was rated AA by Brand Finance and is the most valuable real estate brand in Saudi Arabia.

Just five years after its founding, ROSHN Group’s brand value now exceeds US$1 billion according to Brand Finance.

RIYADH – ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has been listed among the top 25 real estate brands globally by Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy. This is the first time that a Saudi real estate company has been listed in the top real estate brands globally. The recognition follows ROSHN Group’s recent ranking as the most valuable real estate brand in the Kingdom and the best-performing new brand across the region, underscoring the Group’s growing influence both locally and internationally.

Brand Finance rated ROSHN Group’s brand, which has been valued at over US$1 billion, as one of the world’s top 25 real estate brands. This recognition reflects ROSHN Group’s strong financial and commercial performance, ambitious strategic direction, and the launch of a bold new corporate identity that signals its transformation into a multi-asset developer. The Group’s expansion into key verticals such as hospitality and sports complements its growth in residential, commercial, and retail sectors. Brand Finance also highlighted ROSHN’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, along with its pivotal contribution to national development objectives under Saudi Vision 2030.

As the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance evaluates the strength of brands and quantifies their financial value to help organizations make strategic decisions. Brand Finance annually conducts more than 6,000 brand valuations, supported by original market research, and publishes over 100 reports that rank brands across all sectors and countries, including brands in the real estate sector.

“From redefining urban living through community-first design to driving sustainable innovation at scale, ROSHN GROUP’s journey over the past five years reflects a brand built on purpose, progress, and national pride,” said Ghada Alrumayan, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at ROSHN Group. “Surpassing the USD 1.0 billion brand value mark is more than a milestone; it is a testament to our enduring impact, unwavering vision, and commitment to shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s real estate landscape,” Alrumayan added.