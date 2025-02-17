Six floorplans and two façade types to suit all buyer tastes and needs, with many homes featuring a driver's room and larger land plot sizes

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, the leading multi-asset class real estate developer in Saudi Arabia and a PIF company, launches sales of 403 additional single-family residential homes in a desirable location within its SEDRA community in North Riyadh. The new homes are available for purchase and represent a standalone unique offering within SEDRA, featuring ample plot sizes along with a range of additional benefits.​

The latest release of homes for sale in SEDRA provides an ideal location with convenient access to ROSHN Front shopping and business areas, walking trails, and other integrated amenities available within the community, including schools, healthcare services, mosques, district malls, and entertainment. Many of the homes also feature captivating views of a nearby natural wadi and surrounding green spaces. ​

The new homes are part of ROSHN’s flagship community, SEDRA, offering a unique release with a variety of residential products with six floorplans and two façade types, many of which feature a driver's room catering to diverse homebuyer aspirations.

As with all ROSHN developments, the new release within SEDRA has been designed in harmony with its surrounding environment. The public spaces and amenities complement the existing natural features, bringing nature into the heart of the community. The homes offer a unique blend of modern, integrated living surrounded with sustainable design features, making them a sought-after choice for prospective buyers.​

Across ROSHN Group’s residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects, ROSHN is committed to contributing to raising the quality of life in Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030. ROSHN also promotes sustainable urban growth by increasing the housing offering to help raise the Saudi homeownership rate to 70% and contribute to the diversification of the local economy.