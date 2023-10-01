ROSHN will collaborate with Zahra Association as a main partner of the National Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign for the second consecutive year this October

The recommitment to the annual national campaign reflects ROSHN’s ongoing focus on health and wellness, in alignment with the objectives of Vision 2030

ROSHN Group, a Public Investment Fund giga-project and the Kingdom’s leading mixed-asset real estate developer, will, for the second consecutive year, collaborate with Zahra Association as a main partner of the National Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign.

The group’s recommitment to the annual national campaign reflects ROSHN’s ongoing focus on health and wellness, in alignment with the objectives of Vision 2030, and will build on previous growth established in the 2022 version of the collaboration, which saw ROSHN sponsoring and endorsing nationwide events and initiatives throughout the month of October.

This year, ROSHN will sponsor two non-competitive breast cancer awareness walks ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ in Riyadh and Jeddah. These walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement – providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrives, caregivers, and families alike.

Additionally, ROSHN will activate breast cancer awareness and education booths across its offices and sales centers in Riyadh and Jeddah, which will communicate the importance of early detection.

The partners formalized the collaboration during a signing ceremony at ROSHN’s SEDRA sales center on the 26th of September, the ceremony was attended by Zahra Brest Cancer Association and ROSHN Group senior representatives: HRH Princess Haifa Al-Faisal Al Saud, Chairwoman of Zahra Brest Cancer Association , and Ghada Alrumayan, Group Chief Marketing & Communication Officer of ROSHN , Nasreen Aldossary, Group Chief Human Resources Officer of ROSHN, and Hanadi AlOutha the CEO of Zahra Brest Cancer Association.

ROSHN will further sponsor the closing ceremony of the campaign, at which Zahra will acknowledge and recognize the partners that have contributed to the growth of the association over the last years.

“As we embark on our second year as a main partner of Zahra Association's National Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, we remain steadfast in our dedication to raising awareness, fostering early detection, and supporting those affected by this devastating disease. As a responsible Saudi Group, ROSHN will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with causes and campaigns that empower Saudi individuals and families and make a meaningful and sustainable impact of the quality of life of all in the Kingdom,” said ROSHN GCMO Ghada Alrumayan.

ROSHN’s collaboration with Zahra will be carried out through the group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, YUHYEEK, which leverages the group’s reach, scope, and capacity as a giga-project to directly benefit those in need across the Kingdom with measurable positive impact.

Through its YUHYEEK initiative, ROSHN is implementing and supporting impactful projects across the Kingdom that promote Community Development, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Wellness, Arts and Culture, sport and Education. As it contributes towards transforming the lives of Saudi people under Vision 2030.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people. As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living, visit Roshn.sa