Riyadh, ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Geberit International Sales AG, a company incorporated in Switzerland and part of the global Geberit Group.

The MoU establishes a strategic collaboration framework to explore opportunities in sustainable sanitary technology and local manufacturing within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Under this framework, Geberit will serve as a principal supplier of sanitary products and related services for ROSHN Group’s current and future large-scale developments.

The collaboration reflects ROSHN Group’s commitment to partnering with global industry leaders that share its focus on innovation, sustainability, and local value creation. It also supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives by advancing localisation, enhancing the built environment, and promoting technology-driven solutions that contribute to economic diversification.

Tamer Qazi, Managing Director of Geberit International Sales AG (Gulf Office), stated:

“We are honoured to partner with ROSHN Group, a leading force in Saudi Arabia’s transformation under Vision 2030. This agreement marks a significant milestone in Geberit’s journey to expand its local production footprint, strengthen technical collaboration, and deliver sustainable, high-performance building solutions that define the future of Saudi Arabia’s urban landscape.”

This partnership reinforces both companies’ shared vision of sustainable growth, innovation, and capacity building within Saudi Arabia’s construction ecosystem.

(Photo: Signing ceremony between ROSHN Group and Geberit International Sales AG, attended by senior executives from both organisations.)

About Geberit

The Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products and celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2024. Headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland, Geberit operates 26 production facilities four of which are overseas—and has a strong local presence across more than 50 countries. With around 11,000 employees worldwide, Geberit generated net sales of CHF 3.1 billion in 2024. The company’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.