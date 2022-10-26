Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ferrari World Abu Dhabi welcomes adventurous spirits and Ferrari fans again to an unforgettable experience with the reopening of the ‘Roof Walk’ experience where they can walk on the Park’s iconic red roof and enjoy Yas Island breathtaking views starting from the 2nd of November.

Available for guests every week from Wednesday to Sundays between 12pm – 6pm, ‘Roof Walk’ is open to public for AED 195 while guests with a Park entry ticket can enjoy this experience for AED 125. Diamond and Gold Annual Passholders are eligible for a 25% discount while Silver Annual Passholders can get a 15% discount.

Home to over 43 rides and experiences, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi continues to offer world-class family-friendly experiences and unforgettable adventures for guests of all ages.

Located on Yas Island, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to a variety of family- friendly rides and attractions. It is just minutes away from, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, The world’s largest indoor theme park and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.

About Ferrari World Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari inspired theme park, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces.

In 2020, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

Since opening, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 45 awards. Most recently, the park was named ‘Best Tourist Attraction in Middle East’ at the International Travel Awards, and ‘World’s Leading Theme Park 2021’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park 2021’ at the World Travel Awards both for the third consecutive year. Additionally, the park’s Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences won a Gold award at the blooloop Innovation Awards 2021.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

