Cairo, Egypt – Rology, the leading FDA 510(k) cleared AI-assisted teleradiology platform in the Middle East and Africa, today announced the successful closing of its growth funding round. The round includes participation from industry leaders, including the Philips Foundation, Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures, Sanofi Global Health Unit’s Impact Fund, and MIT Solve Innovation Future, signaling strong global confidence in Rology’s technology and mission to democratize the radiology market through AI and teleradiology, addressing access gaps to radiology care in remote and low- and middle-income (LMIC) communities.

“This round brings together mission-aligned leaders across industry, research, and impact investing to advance AI reporting and expand access to high-quality radiology across MEA,” said Amr Abodraiaa, CEO of Rology.

Rology’s platform enables zero-setup cost, AI-accelerated diagnostic reporting across 12 radiology sub-specialties and 8 modalities, delivering reports in as little as 30 minutes. With over 1.2 million lives saved and more than 1.3 million radiology reports delivered to more than 300 hospitals across 13 countries, with a network of over 200 radiologists, Rology has become a critical infrastructure layer in healthcare systems across Africa and the Middle East, covering both private and public health institutions, including those in fragile and underserved regions.

As radiologist shortages and increasing imaging demand create bottlenecks globally, Rology addresses the urgent need for faster, higher-quality diagnostics through its end-to-end teleradiology platform and AI models. Its FDA 510(k) cleared teleradiology system delivers superior clinical accuracy (99.89%) and up to 25% cost savings on diagnostic reporting.

This funding round follows rapid expansion in Saudi Arabia and steady, sustained growth in Kenya and other markets. Rology has already released 8 AI tools focused on automated disease reporting, early diagnosis, and workflow optimization—driven by agentic AI, LLMs, and foundation models that power scalable, multimodal intelligence across imaging types.

Strategic Industry Partners

Philips Foundation, which participated as a follow-on lead investor in this round, reaffirmed its strong belief in Rology’s regional impact. “As a follow-on lead investor, Philips Foundation reaffirms its confidence in Rology’s innovative model that bridges the diagnostic gap and strengthens access to quality care. This investment reflects our belief in human-centered technology that gives clinicians time back and makes advanced diagnostics available where they are needed most,” Eddine Sarroukh, Head of Philips Foundation, said. “Supporting companies like Rology is central to our mission of advancing equitable access to healthcare by combining digital innovation with practical, system-level impact.”

Jon Fairest, Head of Sanofi's Global Health Unit, said, "AI-powered diagnostics have the potential to transform healthcare delivery in underserved regions. Rology's platform is the kind of scalable innovation we seek to support—bridging healthcare and diagnostic gaps across LMICs and underserved settings."

In its statement, Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures highlighted Rology’s ability to expand access to quality diagnostics through technology-driven efficiency. David Higgins, Investment Director at Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures, noted on JNJ’s website that Rology’s cost-effective, AI-powered teleradiology services provide an innovative way for patients to access care.

MIT Solve Innovation Future praised Rology’s capacity to bridge innovation and execution. “As an MIT-Solve Fellow, Rology translates cutting-edge research and innovation into real-world impact across hospitals,” said Hala Hanna, Executive Director of MIT Solve, positioning Rology as a key player in turning scientific advancement into scaled healthcare solutions.

With this investment, Rology is poised to accelerate its mission of transforming radiology through AI—delivering faster, more accurate, and accessible diagnostics to millions across the MEA region and beyond. Moaaz Hossam, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, emphasized that this milestone will further strengthen Rology’s ability to expand access to high-quality, rapid radiology reporting across Kenya and broader African markets. Mahmoud Eferawy, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, highlighted that the round also reinforces Rology’s market position in Saudi Arabia, supporting its leadership in advancing teleradiology innovation within the Kingdom.

About Rology

Rology is the leading FDA 510(k) cleared AI-assisted teleradiology platform in the Middle East and Africa. Founded in 2017, Rology enables hospitals and imaging centers to access high-quality, sub-specialized radiology reporting with zero setup costs and rapid turnaround times—powered by a network of expert radiologists and cutting-edge AI. The platform served over 300 hospitals across 13 countries, with more than 1.3 million radiology reports delivered and over 1.2 million lives saved. Rology’s embedded AI tools accelerate diagnostics, enhance accuracy, and improve operational efficiency across 8 imaging modalities and 12 sub-specialties. Headquartered in Cairo, with regional offices in Kenya and Saudi Arabia, Rology is building the future of radiology for underserved and emerging markets.

Website: www.rology.health

Media contact: marketing.r@rology.net