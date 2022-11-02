Dubai, UAE - With the explosion of the trend of technological advancement, including cloud computing and digital transformation, there is a need for a scalable IT infrastructure that can be optimized and maintained regularly by any enterprises.

Although digital transformation has become a need of the hour, managing this particular process is not that easy. Several digital transformation challenges that enterprises face are the rapid pace of technological changes, lack of in-house expertise, over-reliability on the delivered services, and more. Working with infrastructure-managed services can help in dealing with these challenges.

Infrastructure-managed services comprise a variety of outsourcing and other non-IT functions such as security management, cloud services, and more. These services benefit organizations by increasing business productivity, lowering costs, reducing operations, and even sometimes zero downtime.

A fully managed service provider can prove to be beneficial for small-sized, medium-sized, and also large-sized businesses. They enable enterprises to meet IT demands that are not possible for the in-house IT teams to meet.

According to reports, the market share of the managed service provider industry will reach a staggering 282 billion by the year 2023, increasing 56% over last year’s market. The reason for such a tremendous rise is rapid advances in technology and difficulty in managing and protecting business assets.

Several benefits that enterprises can avail of by hiring infrastructure-managed service providers are cost-optimization options for in-house IT, avoiding unexpected costs, getting some expert advice, saving in-house resources, and maintaining business continuity with higher productivity.

Citrus Consulting is one of the top IT infrastructure companies in Dubai that adhere to the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Framework to align IT services clients with the organization’s business objectives. We not only help clients’ organizations to transform digitally but also guide them to sustain reality and reap benefits in the longer run.

Our team of professional IT consultants monitors your enterprise not only at an Infrastructure level, but also at different layers, such as networks, applications, websites, cloud, hybrid cloud, private or public cloud, the user experience, and also work-from-home infrastructure. We fine-tune the processes to deliver expected growth results without overburdening the enterprises.

About Citrus Consulting:

Citrus Consulting is one of the leading IT consulting agencies in Dubai that offers optimized IT infrastructure solutions. Having branches in Saudi Arabia and India, the company is teamed up with professional and experienced technology consultants that help ambitious change-makers in defining and validating their growth stories by using modern and advanced technologies.

The company is well recognized for offering state-of-the-art systems and IT-managed services ranging from modern software installations, digital business transformation, data and analytics, cyber security, and more. No matter what the client's business size and model are, Citrus Consulting is always there to provide optimized IT-managed services.

For more information, contact Citrus Consulting at (+971) 04 516 1500 or email info@citrusconsulting.com.