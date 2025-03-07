Rock Developments, the real estate arm of El Batal for Investment, has selected JLL to provide property management services for Rock Capital 1, the largest administrative landmark in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital (NAC). This marks the second partnership between the two companies, following JLL’s successful property management of Rock Gold Mall, New Cairo’s first mall dedicated to gold and beauty.



An agreement was signed by Eng. Bishoy Doss, Board Member of Rock Developments, and Ayman Sami, Country Head, Egypt at JLL, in the presence of senior management on 3 March 2025. Under this agreement, JLL will be responsible for managing the daily operations of Rock Capital 1, in addition to providing a range of integrated services. These services include overseeing third-party service providers for security, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing, ensuring an optimal environment that enhances productivity and fosters growth for both employees and business owners.



In alignment with the company’s strategy to provide exceptional services for Rock Capital 1 and its commercial and administrative projects, Eng. Bishoy Doss stated that this collaboration ensures the best possible experience for visitors and unit owners while maximizing their return on investment and enhancing the overall value of the company’s commercial developments.



Doss added that the agreement aims to develop and manage several commercial projects established by Rock Developments in strategic locations, with Rock Capital 1 as the primary focus. The project represents one of the company’s largest investments, valued at EGP 3 billion.



Doss also highlighted JLL Egypt’s extensive expertise in managing commercial, residential, retail, and mixed-use developments and properties. He expressed Rock Developments’ confidence that this collaboration will elevate service standards across its various projects and further establish them as attractive investment and business hubs.



Ayman Sami, Country Head of JLL Egypt, said, “We are excited to bring our expertise to Rock Developments, ensuring the success of its projects while enhancing the experience for both the client and investors/tenants.” Sami noted that Rock Developments’ projects stand out for their distinctive features, making them highly attractive to businesses and customers alike.



Rock Capital 1 is the largest administrative building in the Government District, located directly in front of the Presidential Palace in the NAC. The project aims to set a new benchmark for work, leisure, and living, offering a blend of luxury and efficiency in a modern environment.



JLL operates in 35 countries throughout the Middle East and Africa (MEA), employing over 2,000 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, and Casablanca. For over 200 years, JLL has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage, and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties.



Rock Developments boasts a 45-year track record and was among the first Egyptian developers to expand internationally, particularly in Canada. The company has delivered a series of high-profile projects across East and West Cairo, including Rock Eden in 6th of October City, Rock Ville in Obour City, Rock Vera in New Cairo, Rock Capital in the NAC, Rock White in New Heliopolis, and Rock Yard in Sheraton.